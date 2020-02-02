Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

SAS: Who Dares Wins is back on Channel 4 in 2020. The series sees contestants put through their paces in SAS style training. It’s that tough that only a few make it to the final rounds.

Series 5 of the show kicked off from Sunday, January 5th 2020 at 8 pm. Ant is the head honcho of SAS: Who Dares Wins with a trio of Directing Staff behind him.

Making up the rest of the team is Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham and Matthew ‘Ollie’ Ollerton. So, what is Ant Middleton’s height?

Who is Ant?

Ant Middleton, or Antony, as he was born, is the main man on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The 39-year-old was born in Portsmouth on September 22nd 1980. He has a wife, Emilie, and together they have five children.

He’s been the chief instructor on SAS: Who Dares Wins since the show first began in 2015.

Ant Middleton – height

Ant Middleton has been the topic of conversation when it comes to his height.

Couples have been taking to Twitter to come to a conclusion on how tall the ex-SAS soldier is.

Just over 5'8 but not quite 5'9 so she's wrong 😂 take the victory Steve 💪🏻 — Anthony Middleton (@antmiddleton) September 28, 2017

According to Ant himself, he’s “5’8 but not quite 5’9”. IMDb also has him listed as 5 ft 8 tall.

