Antiques Roadshow are heading to Boise Idaho for their 2022 tour

Antiques Roadshow helps members of the public discover if their old possessions are in fact antiques worth large sums of money. The PBS show which is “part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt” is returning to our screens with a 2022 production tour, and this year they’re heading to Boise, Idaho…

Reality Titbit have explored the Idaho capital, Antiques Roadshow tour dates and how those wishing to attend can get their hands on two free tickets!

Antiques Roadshow: Boise Idaho

Residents of Boise are over the moon at the news that Antiques Roadshow is returning to their hometown. Boise is the capital city of Idaho, whilst also being the most popular city of the state.

The southwestern city has a population of around 235,684 (2020), with plenty of attractions such as The 25-mile Boise River Greenbelt, The Basque Block, and The World Center for Birds of Prey.

Boise locals have shared their excitement for their visit from Antiques Roadshow across social media. One Twitter user wrote: “ANTIQUES ROADSHOW COMING TO BOISE??????”.

The dates for Antiques Roadshow’s 2022 tour are as follows:

Tuesday the 10th of May – Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville, Tennessee

Tuesday the 31st of May – Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho

Tuesday the 14th of June – Santa Fe’s Museum Hill in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Wednesday the 22nd of June – Filoli in Woodside, California

Tuesday the 12th of July – Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, Vermont

How to get your hands on Antiques Roadshow tickets

Due to COVID-19, the tour will not be open to the general public. However this doesn’t mean that you don’t have the chance to attend, as you can visit their website for the chance to win two free tickets to any of the tour dates stated above. Those entering through their website must register by 11:59PM PT, Monday, March 21, 2022.

Antiques Roadshow are also running a competition on their Instagram page, where contestants must follow their page, comment their desired location of event on their competition post, and also tag a friend in the comments to be in with the chance of winning two free tickets. Those entering through Instagram must do this by the 28th of February 2022.

The winners will be chosen on or about the 5th of April, and ticket entry winners will be sent a confirmation email on or about the 11th of April.

