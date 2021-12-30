Does Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski have a boyfriend in 2021?











Queer Eye fans can officially get excited as, after a year and a half, the Fab Five is back transforming peoples’ lives. Queer Eye season 6 kicks off from December 31st, 2021 as sees the lives of 10 heroes totally changed. Karamo, Bobby, Tan, Jonathan and Antoni all have their different departments to deliver in.

Queer Eye seasons are all about the heroes that appear on the show, however, some viewers may wonder about the personal lives of the show’s hosts. So, let’s take a look at the love life of one of the Fab Five, does Antoni Porowski have a boyfriend in 2021?

Get to know Queer Eye’s Antoni

Antoni Porowski is one of the five people on Queer Eye who are changing peoples’ lives.

He’s been a cast member on the Netflix series since it first began in 2018.

Antoni is 37 years old, he was born on March 14th, 1984 in Canada. He’s the go-to guy for all things food on Queer Eye and inspires the show’s heroes to cook.

Antoni is a dog dad to Neon his rescue “mutt” and he’s also the author of two cookbooks.

Does Antoni Porowski have a boyfriend?

Yes! Antoni has a boyfriend in 2021 named Kevin Harrington.

Antoni and Kevin have been together for around two years and began dating in 2019.

Judging by Antoni’s Instagram posts, he and Kevin most likely live with Antoni and his dog, Neon.

Kevin Harrington’s job

Kevin Harrington is a New York City based Creative Strategy Director as per his Instagram bio.

He can be found on IG @kevharrington with over 70k followers.

Kevin is 32 years old and celebrates his birthday on December 10th, he took to IG in 2021 to say: “Here’s to #32 being the year that I finally learn how to chew fruit“.

As per Keivn’s website, he’s worked with some huge brands in his career so far including adidas, Cadbury, Reese’s, Alexander Wang and more.

