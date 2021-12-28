Who is LHHH’s Apple Watts and what did she say about Ari Fletcher?











VH1 show Love and Hip Hop Hollywood has been running for six seasons in 2021. There are many cast members who are synonymous with the show including Ray J and K Michelle. Many music stars have come and gone from the franchise over the years such as Omarion and Soulja Boy.

Apple Watts is a newer cast member on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood, so, let’s find out more about the VH1 star including her career, family and what she said about Ari Fletcher…

Who is Apple Watts?

Apple Watts is a cast member seen on VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Hollywood. Her real name is Jontelle Lafaye Watts as per Love and Hip Hop fandom.

She’s 35 years old and hails from Los Angeles. However, during her LAHHH intro video in 2018, she said that people don’t need to know her age and that she’ll be “21 forever“.

She loves rapping and singing and described herself as “very nice but also crazy“. Apple has three children from previous relationships.

What did she say about Ari Fletcher?

Ari Fletcher was a guest on the Don’t Call Me White Girl podcast on December 25th, 2021. Comments that she made on the podcast have been criticised by many listeners, including Apple Watts.

During the Don’t Call Me White Girl podcast, Ari spoke of some previous toxic relationships she’d been in and added that she was often the toxic one. She said she wants the men in her life to show her they wanted her to stay if she threatened to leave: “Like, pull your gun out and show me like, ‘b***h leave. I wish you would walk out the door.’”“

Responding to the podcast comments, Apple Watts took to her Instagram Story on December 27th, she said: “I still do not condone domestic violence, I’ll be the washed up whatever.”

She also said that she didn’t have a problem with Ari Fletcher, but added that she didn’t agree that Ari was “joking about domestic violence“.

Apple Watts added that Ari fans were trying to bring her down and that they were “missing the point” of what she was saying.

Apple Watts’ career explored

Apple Watts is currently a supporting cast member on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood in 2021. She appeared in season 6 alongside Princess Love, Ray J, Lil’ fizz and co.

Apple started out as dancer aged 21 and she’s appeared in music videos for Ty Dollar Sign, Future and Snoop Dogg.

During her intro video, Apple Watts said: “I’m here to break my way into the industry, love can wait. In my life, Hip Hop is my priority.”

