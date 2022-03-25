Apple Watts' age explored as she said she'll "stay 21 forever" on LAHH













Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apple Watts was involved in a near-fatal car accident in March 2022. Her car flipped and caught on fire as per TMZ and she’s currently fighting for her life in hospital.

Apple Watts joined Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood in 2018 during season 5 and quickly became a fan favourite on the show. She’s a mother to three children. Let’s find out more about Apple Watts in 2022, her age and more explored.

What is Apple Watts’ age?

Apple Watts is 36 years old.

As per Famous Birthdays, she was born Jontelle Lafaye Watts on May 16th, 1985 which makes her a Taurus.

Speaking in her LAHH introduction video in 2018, Apple Watts said: “My name is Apple Watts, you ain’t gotta know my age. I’m going to stay 21 forever… I’m just the s***.“

She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California.

Apple Watts’ career explored

Apple Watts made her reality TV debut in 2018 after spending many years working as a dancer.

Introducing herself on LAHH, Apple said: “Since I was younger, I love being around music.”

She said she loves rapping, freestyling and singing. However, she added that it was hard for her to break into the music industry as she was a dancer.

Apple was 21 years old when she started dancing. She’s appeared in music videos for Ty Dolla Sign, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, YG, Future.

According to Apple she was mainly “shaking her booty” adding “the booty is always important“.

Apple joined Love and Hip Hop in 2018

When it comes to why she decided to get into reality TV, Apple Watts asked: “Why not?“.

Her debut on Love and Hip Hop “opened a lot of doors” for her and she said she was “tired of stripping, anyway“.

Speaking about her personality, Apple said: “I’m very nice but I’m also crazy.”

However, she added that she wasn’t on the show for the drama but to break into the industry, instead.

For Apple, Hip Hop is her priority and she said her career and kids come first.

On March 24th 2022, Apple’s friend, Toxsique Diamond, took to YouTube via her channel – Toxsique Diamond Productions LLC – to ask people to pray for Apple as she’s currently in a critical condition.

