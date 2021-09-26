









Based on US gameshow Family Feud, Family Fortunes first launched all the way back in 1980. Now, the show is back on ITV with Gino D’Acampo as host. Let’s take a look at how to apply for Family Fortunes in 2021.

After an 18-year-haitus, Family fortunes returned in 2020. Families from all over the UK go head to head in a bid to win a cash prize. If you’re wanting your family to take part in the show, here’s more on the application process.

Screenshot: Gino D’Acampo on Family Fortunes trailer, Family Fortunes UK

How to apply for Family Fortunes 2021

Applying for Family Fortunes 2021 is an easy process. Once the ITV show is casting for the 2021 series the online application will be open.

In 2020, the call specified that ITV was casting for families of five or more. Applicants had to be 16 years old and above and must have the right to live and work in the UK.

The best way to apply for the show once casting is open is to head over to the ITV website. To appear on Family Fortunes or any other ITV shows, head over to the ITV website here.

What does the application involve?

Although to appear on most ITV shows, potential contestants would have to apply through the channel’s website, there also appears to be an application form and email address available for people to apply ([email protected]).

The application form asks that applicants describe themselves as a family, list their hobbies and interests as well as three interesting facts or achievements by members of the family.

Party tricks, special talents, funny or embarrassing stories and what they would do with the £30,000 prize money are also all fields for the applicant to fill out.

Family Fortunes 2021: How many episodes?

Family Fortunes season 2 episode 3 airs on Sunday September 26th, 2021.

The current season of the ITV show kicked off on September 12th and it’s set to run for 20 episodes.

Family Fortunes season 2 will come to an end around January 23rd, 2022.

