Are Brandon and Camilla still together? Siesta Key relationship update in 2021











As Siesta Key returns for its fourth season, many MTV viewers have questions about whether Brandon and Camilla are still together.

The MTV reality series returned to our screens on Wednesday, May 12th 2021. We continue to follow the lives and loves of a group of friends living in Siesta Key, a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Sarasota, Florida.

Brandon Gomes has been a central cast member since season 1. Much of the drama of last season involved Brandon and his then-girlfriend Camilla Cattaneo. But what happened to Brandon and Camilla? Are they still together? Let’s take a look.

Are Brandon and Camilla from Siesta Key still together?

No

The couple split in summer 2020 after Camilla discovered Brandon had cheated on her. Not only did Brandon cheat on Camilla while the pair were in a relationship, he had a one night stand with an unknown woman, who decided to keep the baby.

Brandon’s son, Quincy, was born in summer 2020. Quincy will make appearances in Siesta Key season 4, where we will learn more about Brandon’s journey into fatherhood.

On May 12th, 2021, Camilla Cattaneo posted an Instagram with the caption: “let it hurt, then let it go.” It’s likely that Camilla made this caption in reference to her relationship with Brandon ending.

Brandon Gomes publicly apologised to Camilla on Instagram after news of his infidelity broke. Brandon wrote in an Instagram Story last year:

“@camillacattaneo_ has been everything to me and doesn’t deserve any of this, She’s been my #1 fam from the jump and I wasn’t the man I wish I could of been. I wish everything were different link but I’m always here for you. I want nothing but your happiness. I’m So sorry & can’t say that enough… I will Continue to show you how much you mean to me even the last person you probably want to hear from is me. Anyways I love you and all of you internet gangsters out there come for me and leave her be (sic)“

Screenshot from Brandon Gomes’ Instagram Story (@_brandongomes)

Camilla discusses Brandon’s baby news

In August 2020, Camilla learned that Brandon had both cheated on her and had got a woman pregnant at the same time.

Camilla explained: “I just went on the floor. I had a panic attack. I didn’t even know what was happening […] I was just like, ‘What? You’re kidding. Is this fake? Are you pranking me?’ And it wasn’t, obviously. I just blocked him on everything.”

They had not seen each other in person as of September 2020. Although, as the Siesta Key cast returned to film in person, they are confirmed to interact this season.

Does Brandon Gomes have a girlfriend in 2021?

No

As of 2021, Brandon Gomes does not have a new girlfriend. In a promotional interview for Siesta Key season 4, the interviewer asked if Brandon was in a relationship. He is currently single.

But Brandon had much to say about his ex-girlfriend Camilla. Brandon told the interviewer: “At the end of the day, I still love her. I’ve expressed that. It’s hard coming from being on the wrong side of the fence, like I am. I’m the one that all of these problems stemmed from. I have to take accountability for that. That’s what I’ve been doing.”

He continued: “But Camilla, [I’ve] still got lots of love for her.”

