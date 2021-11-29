Are Food Network's Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman friends?











Duff Goldman and Buddy Valastro are familiar faces from Food Network but are they friends in reality?

Keen fans know that both Buddy and Duff had their own culinary TV shows – Buddy’s being Cake Boss and Duff’s Ace of Cakes – before they landed a mutual show.

Their collaborative programme on Food Network sees them go head-to-head to create the most impressive-looking cakes.

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Buddy vs Duff on Food Network

The new season of Buddy vs. Duff: Holiday arrived on Sunday, November 28th, 2021 on Food Network.

Cake masters Buddy and Duff are once again competing but this time in a holiday special of their collaborative show.

Viewers can expect to see a number of ambitious and courageous holiday-themed cakes in a sweet but fierce competition.

Buddy and Duff are known for their friendly rivalry on the show but how is their relationship?

90 DAY FIANCE: Does Kenneth have an ex-wife? His family explored

Are Buddy and Duff friends?

As per Reality Blurred, Buddy and Duff’s relationship is at a much better place since the start of their show.

The two cake masters showed that they are good friends as seen in behind-the-scenes footage of Spring Baking Championship, the publication reports.

And to shed more light about their friendly rivalry, Buddy recently told The Morning Show that his and Duff’s team have respect for each other but they both push one another do create better cakes every season.

“Duff and his team are great friends of ours. We have so much admiration and respect for what they do,” Buddy told the hosts.

“We don’t expect the most crazy, over the top cakes from those guys. We just got to go out there to and do the best we possibly can and hopefully we win crazier or bigger.”

Buddy continued: “This season was just so so intense with the best cakes that both teams had done. And even though that we have that respect and admiration for one another, we actually push each other to make sicker and crazier things.”

Selling Sunset: Get to know Karan Hoss – net worth explored

Fans react to the holiday special

Viewers are happy to see Buddy and Duff return for a holiday special of their show.

One fan tweeted: “We watched Buddy vs. Duff last night and your display of Charlie Brown was fabulous we loved it you deserve to win last night congratulations on the win from both of us.”

Another one said: “Duff and buddy makes me laugh like anything when they throw sarcastic remarks broo.”

Buddy vs Duff is about to be a good show. #foodnetwork — Hav Plenty (@_incogNEGRO) November 28, 2021

WATCH BUDDY VS DUFF ON FOOD NETWORK ON SUNDAYS

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK