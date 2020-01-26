Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Callum Izzard and Chloe Chaloner’s relationship came crashing down in Ibiza Weekender episode 7.

The loved-up duo had been ‘at it like rabbits’ throughout the ITV2 series, although things took a turn for the worse on February 16th 2019.

Now, things have well and truly moved on from their romance as Chloe left the show and Callum carried on life without her.

He’s back for the 2020 series of Ibiza Weekender as a single man and that means one thing – watch out, ladies!

Callum and Chloe on Ibiza Weekender

Chloe and Callum hooked up in episode 2 of Ibiza Weekender 2019 and pretty much became inseparable from the first time their tongues got tangled together.

Literally, the pair spent the rest of their time together bonking in the bedroom while the rest of the reps tried to sleep. Young love, eh…

Of course, no Ibiza Weekender romance is complete without a little bit of drama.

And, naturally, all Weekender drama centres around Jordan Davies.

The iconic 26-year-old Ibiza holiday rep went about snaking behind Callum’s back and getting with Chloe, although all was smoothed over within a couple of episodes.

Are Callum and Chloe Still Dating?

No!

Chloe responded to Reality Titbit on Instagram to confirm that she and Callum are no-longer dating.

Their relationship was at its peak around August and September 2018, when Callum was filming for both Ibiza Weekender and Celebs Go Dating.

Things never progressed seriously outside of Ibiza and they both look happy doing their own things on Insta now.

Is Callum engaged?

In a seriously strange turn of events, it seemed that Callum was engaged to Love Island star Georgia Steel after just one month of being together.

While they were said to be madly in love around September 2019, as with many TV star relationships, things have headed south – and quickly.

It now looks that Callum and Georgia are over as he goes into Ibiza Weekender a single man. A scan of Callum and Georgia’s Insta pages shows two very naked engagement ring fingers…

Callum on Ibiza Weekender 2020

Callum is back to his old ways on Ibiza Weekender in 2020. The lothario was necking on from episode 1 of the series.

When asked about any romances during his third season, Callum said: “Yes, I went into the show this year with a mentality like I’ve never had before. So, this time it was my third season, I was fully single, I was looking the best I’ve ever looked and ready to create a stir. I had a ‘do what I want’ attitude and just wanted to go crazy.”

By “going crazy”, it looks like Callum means getting with not one, but two of his fellow reps!

