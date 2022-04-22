Are Chrishell and Jason still together? Selling Sunset fans 'can't take them seriously'













The date all Selling Sunset fans have been waiting for is officially here! April 22nd sees Selling Sunset season 5 drop on Netflix and there’s a whole lot of drama to get stuck into in 2022. Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Vanessa Villela and the rest of the Oppenheim Group are back along with newcomer to the show Chelsea Lazkani.

Some of the realtors on the show have been on Selling Sunset since season 1, such as Christine Quinn, but others are fresh on the LA scene and ready to make their mark. One cast member who appears to be taking more of a leading role on the show in 2022 is Chrishell Stause, so let’s find out more about who she’s dating. Are Chrishell and Jason still together?

Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer BridTV 9426 Selling Sunset | Season 5 Official Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/tJBPSzq7z9c/hqdefault.jpg 988959 988959 center 22403

Are Chrishell and Jason still together?

Many Selling Sunset fans may know that the sun has actually set on Chrishell and Jason’s relationship.

The two split in December 2021, just five months after they got together in the summer.

Jason and Chrishell’s friendship turned romantic and they first posted to the ‘gram together as a couple in July 2021.

OMG: Vanessa Villela’s fiancé is called Tom Fraud but their love is the real deal

Selling Sunset fans are confused over Chrishell and Jason

When it comes to selling real estate, the Selling Sunset ladies are on top of their game but if there’s something juicier to discuss than property, such as one another’s love lives, they’re totally there.

Selling Sunset season 5 has some viewers of the show confused as Chrishell and Jason are in a relationship during the episodes.

In real life, Jason and Chrishell called it quits in 2021, but the show was obviously filmed back when they were together.

Taking to Twitter on the topic of Chrishell and Jason’s relationship, one person wrote: “The fact that the Chrishell and Jason affair is done as we watch this is just a reminder of how optimistic and happy we all are at the beginning of relationships. Made me sad in a way.“

I don’t think I can do a full season of Jason and Chrishell. #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/1z4aMiBOIU — natasha (@heynaatasha) April 22, 2022

Some viewers aren’t “buying” the relationship

Chrishell and Jason’s relationship plays out on Selling Sunset season 5 and some fans of the show say they aren’t “buying” their romance.

Others tweeted that they were “sad” that it didn’t work out between the real estate love birds.

Another tweeted: “They are really forcing the Jason and Chrishell storyline on us.”

More fans said that Jason and Chrishell’s split was sad on Twitter: “…it’s sad how it ends because you do see the genuine love and respect Chrishell and Jason had towards each other. Wishing them both the best…“

NO WAY: Christine Quinn’s fake storylines tweet bursts Selling Sunset fans’ bubbles

WATCH SELLING SUNSET SEASON 5 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK