Are Deavan and Jihoon still married? 90 Day Fiancé fans ask if marriage is real!

The second season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has proven that married life is not easy. These couples face a lot of challenges once they tie the knot – from financial issues to new family responsibilities.

For Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee, life with two children has proved to be very difficult to manage. While the two have officially called it quits, many viewers at home want to know whether they are still a husband and a wife.

So, are Deavan and Jihoon still married?

Screenshot – Deavan and Jihoon, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Deavan and Jihoon on 90 Day Fiancé

In the second season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Deavan moved to South Korea to live with Jihoon and their son Taeyang. Deavan also has a daughter called Drascilla from a previous relationship.

But this series quickly proved that married life for the two was not easy as it looked like as Deavan and Jihoon had arguments over finances and parenting. After Deavan moved to South Korea, she found out that Jihoon didn’t have a full-time job as he told her.

In a previous episode, Deavan said:

“Jihoon admitting that he’s not financially ready for us to come to Korea is devastating because he told me everything was fine. But he lied to trick me into coming and that’s not OK.”

Parenting was also a huge problem for the two and Jihoon faced a lot of scrutiny from Elicia, Deavan’s mother.

Earlier this summer, fans noticed that Deavan returned to the US which prompted the speculations that she and Jihoon have called it quits.

Are Deavan and Jihoon still married?

Deavan and Jihoon are no longer together, however, let’s have a look if they are still legally married.

According to 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates, their marriage is only legal in South Korea. Speaking to AllAboutTheTea.com, John explained:

“Her marriage isn’t legal in the U.S. it’s only legal in South Korea. Jihoon can’t file for divorce there because South Korea has a specific adultery law which prohibits him from filing because Deavan is in a new relationship.

“The only way she can file in the states for a Korean divorce is if she claims abandonment, and has no contact with Jihoon for 3 years.”

Deavan has since moved on after finding love with her new boyfriend Christopher ‘Topher’ Park.

Who is Deavan Clegg’s boyfriend Christopher ‘Topher’ Park?

Deavan went Instagram official with her new partner Christopher back in September.

Christopher was born in Los Angeles and graduated with a degree in theatre at UC Riverside in 2015.

According to his IMDB profile, he has appeared in about 20 movies and series, including Mango Sticky Rice, Spa Night and Tales of Titans.

Christopher is on Instagram under the handle @hyu.nw where he has amassed 22.1k followers.

