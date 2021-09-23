Are Welcome to Plathville's Ethan and Olivia Plath still married?











Welcome to Plathville is back in 2021 with a brand new season. The third season of the TLC show kicked off on August 17th, 2021.

As per TLC, the Plath children haven’t ever “had a soda, don’t know who Spiderman or Tom Brady is and have never watched TV, living remotely in rural Georgia with their “follow their own rules” parents Kim and Barry Plath.” During the 2021 show, viewers are concerned about Ethan and Olivia’s relationship. So, let’s take a look at whether Olivia and Ethan are Plath still married.

Screenshot: Are Ethan and Olivia Growing Apart? | Welcome to Plathville

Who are Olivia and Ethan Plath?

Olivia and Ethan Plath are reality TV stars who have appeared on Welcome to Plathville since 2019.

Welcome to Plathville is centred around the Plath family. Parents of the Plath family, Kim and Barry, live on a rural farm in Georgia along with eight of their nine children.

Due to the relationship breakdown between Kim, Barry and Ethan over seasons 1 and 2 of Welcome to Plathville, Olivia and Ethan lead a separate life from his family.

Read More: Where is Hosanna Plath on Welcome to Plathville?

Are Ethan and Olivia Plath still married?

Although Ethan and Olivia are going through a rough patch in their relationship during Welcome to Plathville season 3, it hasn’t been confirmed that they’ve broken up.

The couple has endured many ups and downs during their time on the show including dealing with family feuds. However, they always seem to have come out the other side of things as a married couple.

Savage X Fenty Show | Official Trailer | Prime Video BridTV 5160 Savage X Fenty Show | Official Trailer | Prime Video https://i.ytimg.com/vi/FG8UWWCjrT8/hqdefault.jpg 868007 868007 center 22403

Olivia and Ethan on Instagram

Judging by Olivia and Ethan’s Instagram pages, there’s no reason to believe that they’d have split up.

The couple still features one another on their pages and one of Olivia’s posts reads: “Happy Birthday, Ethan! We’ve been through some thick and some thin, and here’s to whatever the future holds for us. May we both continue to grow, learn and laugh. I Iove you!“.

By the looks of social media, Olivia and Ethan are still together.

See Also: Who is Olivia Plath? Net worth, age and job of Ethan’s wife!

WATCH WELCOME TO PLATHVILLE ON TLC TUESDAYS AT 10 P.M. ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK