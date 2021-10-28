Are the Hairy Bikers trained chefs and what is their net worth?











Hairy Bikers Simon and Dave have been on our screens since 2006. Combining their love of bikes and cooking, the duo have made a name for themselves over the years and boast a following of around 140k on their joint Instagram page.

The Hairy Bikers are back in 2021 with a trip up north. Episode 6 sees Simon and Dave head to Northumberland to visit the seaside town of Amble and Turvelaws Farm. So, let’s find out more about whether the Hairy Bikers are trained chefs…

Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

When did the Hairy Bikers meet and where are they from?

Dave Myers and Si King met on the set of a TV show in the early nineties, King was the second assistant director and Myers was head of prosthetics, hair and make-up on the production, according to The Independent.

In 2018, The Press and Journal reported that the Hairy Bikers had “18 cookery books and 25 TV shows under their belts“.

During their 2018 interview, Si revealed that the duo first met over a curry and got talking about their love for food and Dave said that they soon realised that they had a shared passion for motorcycles.

Both Hairy Bikers hail from the North of England. Dave comes from Barrow-in-Furness while Simon was born in Kibblesworth, County Durham.

Are the Hairy Bikers trained chefs?

Speaking to The Press and Journal in 2018, Dave said: “Si came up to Scotland for new year with the family and we started to cook together.“

According to The Hairy Bikers website, the pair are “Big-hearted, down-to-earth cooks with a love of good food, they have been cooking together for more than twenty years.“

Therefore, it’s unlikely that Dave and Si are professionally trained chefs but are best described as experienced cooks.

Do the Hairy Bikers have a restaurant and what’s their net worth?

It doesn’t appear that the Hairy Bikers have a restaurant of their own but they have published over 20 cookbooks and they’ve appeared on over 30 TV shows.

At the rate the Hairy Bikers are going, it’s unlikely that they’d have time to run a restaurant, too.

In terms of the duo’s net worth, My London reports that Si King is worth around £1m and Dave Myer’s net worth is estimated at £4m.

