Are Isha and Michael from Twentysomethings Austin still together?











Netflix is the go-to streaming service for reality TV series and Twentysomethings: Austin certainly didn’t disappoint when it dropped on Netflix on December 10th, 2021. Eight young people left their old lives behind and embarked on a new life in Texas.

None of the Twentysomethings cast members could have predicted what their experience would be like living in Austin. Some were looking to live life as their authentic true self, whereas others were on the hunt for new work opportunities. One thing that neither Michael nor Isha was looking for was love, but let’s find out whether their romance lasted after the show…

Warning: Spoilers below

Meet the Twentysomethings: Austin cast members

Isha Punja, 24, appeared on Twentysomethings: Austin as an aspiring fashion brand owner.

She met 23-year-old Michael Fractor who was a budding stand-up comedy star.

The show doesn’t display their romance as a “love at first sight” type of connection, but some time after living as next-door neighbours, Isha and Michael took a liking to one another and formed a really close bond.

Are Isha and Michael still together?

Although Michael and Isha haven’t made their relationship “Instagram official” since all the episodes of Twentysomethings: Austin have come out, we can assume that the pair are still together.

During Twentysomethings, Michael and Isha dated and eventually ended the series with a boyfriend-girlfriend status.

They both had to decide whether they’d go back home or remain in Austin and the couple decided to stay together in an adorable moment during episode 12.

Isha’s clothing brand and Michael’s stand-up career explored

Isha went to Austin with the hope of her clothing brand, Hut Mentality, taking off and it appears that she got more than she bargained for as she now has a boyfriend and a clothing company. As per LinkedIn, Isha has been working on her brand for the past four years.

Michael was trying his best to launch a comedy career in Texas, however, he did speak of potentially giving up the idea of it during the show.

Judging by his IG page in 2021, Michael has started a Cameo account and also uploads hilarious posts to Instagram, so perhaps his comedy career isn’t over just yet.

