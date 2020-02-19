Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Celebrity Ex on the Beach is back on MTV in 2020 after some time away from our screens.

The show sees our favourite famous faces plunged into a pool of total awkwardness as their exes wash up on the shores of Spain.

Episode 1 of Ex on the Beach aired on January 21st 2020. And the series sees everyone from TOWIE’s Georgia Harrison to Love Island’s Micheal Griffiths facing their ex-partners.

Right from the off, there were two celebrities that were drawn to one another. So, are Joey Essex and Lorena still together?

Joey and Lorena meet on Ex on the Beach

January 21st 2020 saw Joey Essex and Lorena Medina meet on screen.

It was clear from day one that the celebrities were interested in each other and they didn’t waste any time in getting to know each other.

Joey and Lorena were the first couple to go on a date during series 11 and they both seemed head over heels.

What about their exes?

Of course, Joey and Lorena were taking part in a show where their exes could rock up at any given moment. But, throw anything their way and these love birds seem to be able to combat anything.

Joey’s ex, Ellie Brown, showed up on the shore but things were patched up pretty quickly between her and Joey.

Later, Lorena’s ex, Itay Ohayon, made an appearance on the show and was adamant that he’d win her back. But, once again Joey and Lorena weren’t shaken. In Joey’s words, he’d “proper found a connection.”

Are Joey Essex and Lorena still together?

Yes! Joey and Lorena are still together as of February 18th 2020.

The beautiful couple have made a couple of public appearances together including the National Television Awards 2020 and The Sun Military Awards 2020.

By the looks of both of their Instagram pages, they are still very much loved up. Joey even shared an Insta post on January 21st captioned: “Love at first sight.”

