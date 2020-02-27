Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Getting together with a bunch of famous faces you hardly recognise with the anticipation of your ex rocking up at the house doesn’t really sound like an ideal way to spend your time.

But there’s a group of celebrities up for it and they’ve all congregated at a Spanish villa for a brand new series of Ex on the Beach.

Kicking off from Tuesday, January 21st, Celebrity Ex on the Beach is in full swing in February 2020.

As expected, the MTV show has had some seriously dramatic moments – the celebrities’ exes are bumping into each other week after week!

So, are Lateysha Grace and David still together?

Celebrity Ex on the Beach: Lateysha and David

Lateysha Grace and David McIntosh are two of the celebrities taking part in MTV’s new series of Ex on the Beach.

The couple had a bit of a dud start in getting together as David didn’t seem to keen.

But after some awkward flirting and excuses to do with a lack of beds and duvets, Lateysha ended up in bed with and then in a couple with David.

Are Lateysha Grace and David still together?

It’s currently unconfirmed whether Lateysha and David are still together following Ex on the Beach.

By the looks of things, David’s ex, Tiffany Pollard, rocks up during the season causing some tension between David and Lateysha.

Lateysha can be seen in an episode preview screaming: “You’re fake”, so there’s a good chance that’s aimed at David following Tiffany’s arrival.

Investigating Instagram

Looking at David and Lateysha’s Instagram pages, they’re probably not still in a relationship.

Comparing the couple to their co-stars Lorena and Joey, it doesn’t seem that the romance lasted.

Joey and Lorena have been plastering themselves all over social media, however, the only Ex on the Beach cast member David looks to be hanging around with is Calum Best.

