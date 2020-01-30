Are Lee and Dean real? 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Channel 4 brings us a brand new series of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown in 2020. Jimmy Carr, Susie Dent, Sean Lock and co are all in tow for another season filled with witty humour and hilarious jokes.

The comedy TV show has been running for eight years and is showing no signs of slowing down. Season 19 episode 4 saw two guests on the show which had viewers questioning their identity.

Who are Lee and Dean from 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown? Are they real builders?

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown: Who are Lee and Dean?

As well as Jon Richardson and Sophie Duker, Rachel Riley, Miles Jupp and Sean Lock, Susie Dent and Jimmy Carr, there were two more guests on episode 4 of the 2020 show (January 30th).

Lee and Dean, dressed in T-shirts and hi-vis jackets, were said to be two ‘builders’ joining in for the show.

The pair of construction workers were situated in Dictionary Corner for the show.

Are Lee and Dean really builders?

It seems that Lee and Dean are not really builders.

What’s more, they’re not really even called Lee and Dean! Miles Chapman and Mark O’Sullivan are actors who play Lee and Dean in a comedy sketch.

They’re actually writers and producers. Miles and Mark play Stevenage-based builders in Lee and Dean. As well as Lee and Dean the pair worked on Morgana Robinson’s The Agency. Miles Chapman also appeared in comedy movie David Brent: Life on the Road.

Follow Lee and Dean (@leeanddean) on Twitter where they have around 2,000 followers.

WATCH 8 OUT OF 10 CATS DOES COUNTDOWN ON THURSAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE