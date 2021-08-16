Are Love Island USA's Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser still together?











With the sun officially setting on season 3 of Love Island USA last night, Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser were crowned the winners.

Following the final, viewers have been left wondering whether the couple is still together, and if they will make it through the distance.

After a grand total of 32 Islanders entering the villa, cracking on, coupling up and some seriously savage dumpings, fans crowned their fave couple.

Despite their unlikely coupling, fans fell in love with Olivia and Korey. If you’re questioning whether they remained a couple, Reality Titbit has more.

LOVE ISLAND UPDATE: Did Cashay and Cinco get back together?

Big Brother & Love Island Season Premieres Preview BridTV 3273 Big Brother & Love Island Season Premieres Preview https://i.ytimg.com/vi/fEt6U0c3AZ8/hqdefault.jpg 821235 821235 center 22403

Olivia and Korey: Their Love Island journey

Their relationship was solidified when Olivia returned as a single girl from Casa Amor because she realised that she had feelings for Korey.

They coupled up with each other, and their connection grew.

Both of their heads briefly turned when new Islanders entered the villa.

But the couple decided to stay together and eventually won the show with Korey splitting the $100,000 prize money with his partner.

Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada came in second, while Bailey Marshall and Jeremy Hershberg finished in third place.

Congratulations to Korey & Olivia, the 🏆 WINNERS 🏆 of #LoveIslandUSA! 💕 pic.twitter.com/0UKyQFzok9 — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 16, 2021

Who is Korey Gandy?

Korey is a 28-year-old rental car agent from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

He studied at Old Dominion University and has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Who is Olivia Kaiser?

Olivia is a 28-year-old independent business owner from Anchorage, Alaska. She is a licensed cosmetologist, and she runs the company, Livbeautifullyaz based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

She specialises in microblading and permanent make-up, including lip blushing and permanent eyeliner or as she refers to it on her Instagram, “I tattoo faces”.

Fans react to Corey and Olivia’s win

Looking through Twitter, fans do not have high hopes for the winning couple, with some predicting they might last just two weeks!

However, some are over the moon for the couple. They were clearly popular, given that they were voted as the official 2021 winners.

Congrats (?) Korey & Olivia on the showmance and manipulating your rivals out of the way. I give it two weeks.#loveislandusa — WV Witness (@WVWitness) August 16, 2021

Korey and Olivia started off as friends, then to losing hope in finding someone at the villa and then to growing feelings for each other and now they’re the winners congrats to them 🥳#LoveIslandUSA — 2 FAB 4 U🤍 (@MissJessicaO) August 16, 2021

I couldn’t have thought of better winners!! Best season ever. #LoveIslandUSA — R A Q U E L 🌻 (@__BeauMomo) August 16, 2021

GOSSIP: Who went to the hideaway on Love Island USA season 3?

Are Olivia and Korey still together?

As Love Island only finished last night, it remains to be seen if the pair will go the distance.

Throughout the entire season, Korey and Olivia struggled to make connections with the other Islanders until they realised that they had feelings for each other after Casa Amor.

They left the finale as what appeared to be a happy winning couple.

Looking through Olivia’s Instagram page, and judging by the fact they won, it seems like they are definitely giving their relationship a go on the outside!

However, Korey’s Instagram shows no sign of him with Olivia, but it just seems like no Love Island content ever made an appearance in general.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK