Are Mark and Digger from Moonshiners a couple? Relationship explored











Are Mark and Digger from Moonshiners a couple? Viewers have likened them to "an old married couple" on Twitter. So, let's take a look at their relationship, from how they met to their shared business.

Eric “Digger” Manes and Mark Rogers are two main cast members on Moonshiners. The Discovery Channel show first aired in 2011 and Mark and Digger have both been a part of Moonshiners since 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Moonshiners is a docudrama which focuses on a variety of liquor distillers who are practicing a 200-year-old tradition in 2021 in the Appalachia mountains.

Are Mark and Digger from Moonshiners a couple?

Although Mark and Digger appear as a dynamic duo in the moonshine business, they’re not a couple romantically.

They have a shared interest in distilling alcohol and are both a part of Sugarland’s Distilling Company. Two peas in a pod, Mark and Digger started out in the industry working under moonshine legend Popcorn Sutton.

Sugarland’s Distilling Company not only produces moonshine, but whiskey, rum and cream liquors are also available for purchase through their website.

Digger Manes’ wife

Moonshiners Mark and Digger have a friendship strong enough for viewers to ask whether they’re a couple. Mark and Digger’s sayings, including Mark’s nickname of “puss”, often tickle viewers who take to Twitter to comment on the quirks of the Discovery show.

For anyone wondering why Digger calls Mark ‘puss’, it’s most likely just a term of endearment and nickname that he’s opted for.

Whether Digger has a wife or not looks to be currently unknown. Mark, on the other hand, does have a wife but clearly prefers to keep his love life private.

Did Digger from Moonshiners get busted?

Mark and Digger’s age is currently unknown, however, viewers could estimate that the men are in their fifties.

Although they’ve been in the moonshine field a long time, the nature of their day job does have its risks.

The legality of Moonshiners has often been questioned by viewers, however, Digger and Mark work with a legal moonshine distillery – Sugarland’s Distilling Company. Speaking to Distractify, they said: “As for law enforcement, we don’t know where we stand“.

There’s nothing to suggest that Digger or Mark have been “busted” thus far. Plus, the fact that Moonshiners airs months after they’ve produced any alcohol means that they couldn’t be “busted” for distilling the liquor that’s seen on the show.

