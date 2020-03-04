Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Geordie Shore has captured the hearts of millions since the show first started in 2011. Watching a group of twenty-somethings spending their nights getting blotto-ed with the radgies on the Toon? What more could viewers want?

While they may not appear on the regular MTV show, the reality TV days aren’t over for the older members of the cast just yet – Geordie OG’s kicked off from Wednesday, February 26th 2020.

Anyone who’s followed the Geordie Shore cast will know these guys are thick as thieves, but actual blood relatives? Really? Are Marnie and Sophie cousins? Let’s take a look at the Geordie OG’s in more detail.

Who are Marnie and Sophie?

Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson are former cast members of Geordie Shore and current cast members of Geordie OGs.

Sophie joined the show in 2011, while Marnie joined later in 2013.

Born on January 17th 1992, Marnie is 28 years old. Sophie was born on November 8th 1989 making her 30 years old.

Are Marnie and Sophie cousins?

Yes! As mentioned on Geordie OG’s, Marnie and Sophie are cousins.

While talking about the fact that Marnie was having a baby, Sophie mentioned that the pair had grown up together as they’re cousins.

Following drastic weight loss, Sophie said to Star Mag: “I’m in my prime after a lot of years of Marnie being the pretty one, so it’s my turn now!”

In the run-up to season 16 of Geordie Shore, MTV wrote: “We can hardly wait to see the hottest cousins we know hit the toon together.”

Has Marnie had her baby?

Yes! Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson’s baby was born on October 29th 2019.

The couple named their son Rex Johnson and wrote on Instagram that he weighed 8 lbs 1.

Marnie captioned a family photo on Instagram: “We adore you so much our beautiful boy.”

