









The Challenge season 32 – Spies, Lies and Allies – came to an end with a gripping finale on December 15th, 2021. The competition was tough as Kyle, Devin, Nelson, CT, Emy Tori and the rest of the finalists battled it out for top spot and the share of the $1 million prize.

Aside from the jaw-dropping challenges and incredible athleticism that the contestants have to have for the show, there is a whole other aspect of The Challenge that’s important and that is teamwork. It seems that there are some contestants who have grown closer than others. Are Nany and Kaycee from The Challenge still together?

Who are Nany and Kaycee from The Challenge

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark were two contestants on The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies in 2021.

While Nany is a seasoned Challenge contestant, competing for the 11th time, Kaycee is newer to the show and was onto her third season this year.

Nany is Dominican-American and Kaycee has roots in the Phillippines.

Kaycee is a Challenge champion

As The Challenge season 37 wrapped up on December 15th, the winners have been officially announced. Chris “CT” Tamburello and Kaycee were the Spies, Lies and Allies champions and split the winnings of $800,000 between them.

Prior to her win, she said: “I know going into this final, it’s not going to be easy. If I win the million dollars, I would absolutely love to help my family in the Phillippines come to the States, that would mean everything.“

So, it looks like Kaycee is now going to be able to have her family come over to the US.

Are Nany and Kaycee from The Challenge still together?

Nany and Kaycee first met two seasons ago on The Challenge season 35 ‘Total Madness‘ in 2019.

When the pair were introduced, Kaycee was in a relationship with Tayler Jiminez. However, it looks like Nany and Kaycee have found “the one” in each other.

They first began posting couple-y photos together on Instagram in the summer of 2021 and judging by their IG account this December, the two are still going strong.

Kaycee took to Instagram following her The Challenge win on December 15th and captioned a photo of herself and Nany: “Making it to the end of the season with you was everything. Thank you for being my rider. Going against you in elimination was the hardest thing to go through this season. You are one badass competitor I hope we never have to experience that shit again. Thank you @challengemtv for bringing this gem into my life“.

