Are Nick and Rachel from The Circle dating? Investigating Instagram

September 30, 2021
Helen Williams

September 29th, 2021 saw The Circle USA season 3 come to an end. The Netflix series brought a brand new batch of characters to our screens this Autumn from James to Kai, Calvin to Ruksana and more.

While The Circle is technically a competition, the contestants often leave the show with some newfound friends. And, season 3 may even have produced some love interests. So, let’s find out more about Nick and Rachel from The Circle, are they dating?

Screenshot: The Circle S3 – Netflix

Meet Nick Uhlenhuth

Nick Ulenhuth hails from Texas, he works as a Senior Product Manager and is 27 years old. Nick was one of The Circle USA season 3’s original players.

Nick managed to make it to the final of The Circle and can be found on Instagram @nickuhlenhuth with 46k followers.

During his time on The Circle, Nick said he “de-nerded” himself in his profile.

Who is Rachel from The Circle?

Rachel Ward opted to play the role of ‘Jackson’ during her time on The Circle.

She’s a marketing manager from California and is 24 years old.

Rachel’s game plan worked out for her for a while on the Netflix series, but she eventually got blocked in episode 9 after people started saying that Jackson was a catfish.

Follow Rachel on Instagram @rachelward_ where she has 27.5k followers.

Are Nick and Rachel from The Circle dating?

Neither Nick nor Rachel has publicly announced that they’re dating. But, judging by their Instagram pages, there’s a high chance that things are heating up between the two.

After Rachel uploaded a photo of the cast members of The Circle season 3, Nick commented “You crushed it Ms. Jackson” to which Rachel replied: “love you

In a video that Nick uploaded to IG in September 2021, Rachel commented “hot“, so there’s definitely something between the pair, however, it’s currently unclear whether they’re officially dating.

After meeting each other in person on The Circle, Nick described Rachel as “a babe” and “cute” and the couple agreed they’d have to meet up on the outside world.

