Are Rae and Jake from The Ultimatum still together?













The Ultimatum was a brand new reality TV series to Netflix in 2022. The creators of Love Is Blind gave subscribers another social experiment show, which, instead of seeing single people attempt to find 'the one', The Ultimatum sees couples on the brink of marriage decide if they're really with the right person.

Rae Williams and Jake Cunningham were both participants on The Ultimatum season 1. Rae gave her ex-boyfriend, Zay, an ultimatum and Jake was given an ultimatum by his ex, April. The two may have had the best connection on the series and spent three weeks together as trial husband and wife, but are Rae and Jake still together today? Let’s find out more…

Rae and Jake’s Ultimatum journey explored

With their relationships at a turning point, Rae and Jake both appeared on the Ultimatum season 1 – Jake made sure that everyone knew that April had “dragged” him onto the show, while Rae was attempting to work out whether her boyfriend, Zay, was really ‘the one’.

Rae and Jake picked each other to spend three weeks in a trial marriage and of all the cast members, they appeared to have a great connection.

Jake met Rae’s father on the show and Rae met Jake’s mother, however, once they went back to their original partners, April and Jake made a go of things again.

Rae and Jake split from their original partners

During The Ultimatum, Rae and Zay split up for good and Rae met Jake for dinner, however at the time, Jake was still trying to make things work with April.

Jake’s ex, April, also thought she could’ve been pregnant during the show which threw another spanner into the works. Jake said that if she had been pregnant, he’d have taken on “the father job” and “taken care of her and the baby“.

The Ultimatum finale episode rolled around on April 13th and saw Jake reveal to April that he just wasn’t there yet with wanting to get married to her and the two went their separate ways.

Then, Jake and Rae had a catch up during episode 9 and made plans to go and travel the world together.

Are Rae and Jake still together?

Since The Ultimatum has finished, Jake and Rae are no longer together.

Speaking at the show’s reunion, Jake said: “It’s been six months since the show ended, I’m still trying to figure this out. I’m trying to shut everybody out and find out what I want…“

Both Jake and Rae said that they were single at the show’s reunion. Rae said that she’d had a relationship with a woman since the show and Jake is still trying to work out what he’s looking for.

