Joe Millionaire’s Steven and Calah are still together and richer than ever













Joe Millionaire has officially come to an end and Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee had a huge decision to make during the show’s finale on March 10th, 2022. The two Joes really threw viewers off with some of their decisions throughout the series and the final episode of the show was also full of surprises.

The millionaire of the show, Steven McBee, chose Calah Jackson to be his girlfriend over her co-star Annie Jorgensen. So, let’s find out more about where the couple is now – are Steven and Calah still together?

Steven picks Calah in the Joe Millionaire finale

Lots of Joe Millionaire fans expected Steven McBee to pick Annie to be his girlfriend at the end of the show.

After weeks of getting to know one another as much as possible, Steven decided to choose Calah and said that she had an “edge” to her.

Steven and Kurt’s decisions were certainly not easy to make during the show, but in the end, Steven decided that Calah was the woman for him.

I’m shocked Steven picked Calah over Annie. Hm. Ok. #joemillionaire pic.twitter.com/nE7SQUsZs1 — 𝖪𝖾𝗅𝗂𝖺𝗁 𝖲𝖺𝗂𝖽 𝖧𝖺𝗉𝗉𝗒 𝖧𝗈 𝖧𝗈 𝖧𝗈 🎄 (@RealKDPFan4Eva) March 11, 2022

Are Steven and Calah still together?

Yes, Steven and Calah are still together.

Following the series, Kurt and Amanda didn’t go the distance, but Steven and Calah are still going strong as a couple.

The two are Instagram official and have both posted photos together to the ‘gram as a couple. Since the finale wrapped up, Calah also tweeted: “I stand by this statement” in reference to her telling Steven that he can only have on repair on antlers in their new house.

Steven spoke of being incredibly wealthy – not due to actually being rich – but because he has two great parents. Now, the Fox star is even richer as he’s bagged himself Calah and the two are building a house together.

Fans react to Steven and Calah’s relationship

Many Joe Millionaire fans were happy to see Steven and Calah together. One wrote: “I’m loving this couple!!!! Congratulations“.

Others were backing Calah and Steven from the get-go: “I really do think Steven and Calah are compatible. I mean she said she wanted a cowboy before meeting him.“

Some viewers, however, were rooting for Steven and Annie and were disappointed by his final decision: “I wish Steven had chosen Annie. I think she was his best match in the long run. But who knows maybe a Calah is the one.”

As per Distractify, Calah and Steven are now living together at his home in Missouri.

