Are Vinny and Akeila still together after A Double Shot at Love finale?











MTV’s Double Shot at Love season 3 finale aired on December 9th 2021. Following the show’s final episode, viewers may be wondering who Vinny Guadagnino is dating in 2021. So, let’s find out more about what happened between him and Akeila.

Vinny’s journey to find love has been one with many ups and downs. The Jersey Shore OG has had his fair share of girlfriends including Alysse Joyner and Elicea Shyann. He’s onto his third season of A Double Shot at Love and fans want to know whether he found true love.

Who Is Akielia Rucker?

Akielia Rucker was crowned the winner of A Double Shot at Love season 3 on December 9th, 2021.

Vinny picked her over the other contestants on the show which saw him searching for “the one”.

Akielia is a travel nurse and a model who has over 34k followers on Instagram. Follow her @realakieliabreonia.

Who did Vinny choose on A Double Shot at Love season 3?

Akielia AKA ‘Big A-K’ writes in her IG bio that she was the Double Shot at Love season 3 winner.

Vinny had three women to choose from during the Double Shot at Love finale – Peachy, Erika D and Akielia.

Speaking of Akielia, Vinny described her as intelligent and also said that his mom liked her, which could have been part of the reason Vinny picked her.

Vinny said of Akiela during the finale that she doesn’t really show that she’s that into him and that she’s not ‘lovey dovey’, he added: “I don’t want to get hurt here“.

Are Vinny and Akielia still together?

Judging by both Vinny and Akielia’s Instagram pages following the season 3 finale, it doesn’t appear that their relationship continued outside of the MTV show.

Neither Vinny nor Akielia has posted photos together on the ‘gram since the show finished.

Looking at their IG pages, Vinny isn’t following Akielia, but she is still following Vinny, so it’s unlikely that they’re still in a relationship.

Vinny isn’t following the other finalists on the show, Erika D and Emily “Peachy” Piccinonno either.

