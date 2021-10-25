Ari from 90 Day Fiancé's plastic surgery rumours explored











90 Day Fiancé is a show unlike any other. After launching in 2014, the TLC show has now got multiple spin-offs and its cast members are recognised all over the world.

The TLC show is onto its eighth season in 2021 but viewers still want the lowdown on previous cast members. Fans of the show were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre in 2020.

Screenshot: Biniyam Invites His Ex to Dinner With Ari and Leandro! | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Ari 90 Day Fiance plastic surgery

Meet Ariela and Biniyam

Ariela and Biniyam first rose to fame on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2.

While Ariela Danielle hailed from Princeton, New Jersey, Biniyam was based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Given that the couple took part in the “other way” spin-off, it meant that Ariela headed off to Ethiopia to embark on a relationship with Biniyam rather than him moving to the USA.

Screenshot: Ariela Went Through Biniyam’s Phone! | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – Ari 90 Day Fiance plastic surgery

Ari’s face explored

Ariela Weinberg is 31 years old in 2021, when she first joined the TLC series she was a couple of years younger but viewers have taken to Twitter many times to comment on Ari’s “changing face”.

Over the course of her time on the show, Ariela went through many experiences including the difficult birth of her first child, a son named Avi.

In October 2021, someone Tweeted: “Is it just me or does Ari’s face look a little different every week?”

90 Day Fiancé | First Look Trailer The Other Way Season 3 BridTV 5684 90 Day Fiancé | First Look Trailer The Other Way Season 3 879538 879538 center 22403

Has Ari from 90 Day Fiancé had plastic surgery?

Many 90 Day Fiancé stars, such as Darcey Silva, have openly admitted to having plastic surgery. However, it doesn’t seem that Ariela has publicly spoken about having work done.

Many 90 Day Fiancé viewers have taken to Twitter to share their opinions about Ari’s face including suggesting that she’s had botox and fillers. One person Tweeted: “Ari’s fillers are insane”.

Although Ariela hasn’t said she’s had any cosmetic procedures, she has previously spoken about having a condition called TMJ which involved her having injections in her face for the related pain.

She took to Instagram in September 2021 to share her TMJ journey with her followers.

Let me get this straight. Ari scheduled her appt to get them big duck lips before she scheduled the surgery for Avi? #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway — Candiii22 (@Candiii221) October 25, 2021

