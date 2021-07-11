Don't Be Tardy: See Ariana Biermann before and after 2021 weight loss!











Ariana Biermann is the daughter of Don’t Be Tardy and former Real Housewives cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Ariana is a reality TV star in her own right, after all, she’s appeared on TV on and off since the age of seven.

As with many reality TV families, the younger cast members are bound to change in appearance as they grow up. Don’t Be tardy viewers are given a glimpse into the lives of the Biermann’s, from Ariana’s prom to the arrival of adorable new pets.

Photo by: Annette Brown/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ariana Biermann ‘before’

Don’t Be Tardy’s Ariana Biermann was born in 2001 making her just seven when she first appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta with her mum in 2008.

The reality TV star’s childhood years, as well as her early and late teens, have been aired on telly.

So, naturally, over the years Ariana’s appearance has changed.

See Ariana ‘before’ what people are saying is her most drastic change to date.

Photo by: Annette Brown/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ariana ‘after’

On July 9th, Ariana clapped back at those who had been commenting on her Instagram photos, asking if she’d had surgery, an eating disorder and more.

The 19-year-old admitted to having lip filler but said that her slimmer physique was down to portion control and lots of running.

As per US Magazine, she wrote on her IG story: “I’m so exhausted by everyone thinking I lost 50 pounds overnight. Please stop.“

Ariana’s more recent Instagram posts show her having a great summer, often bikini-clad. Some IG commenters applauded the 19-year-old’s fitness efforts, while others jumped to conclusion that she’d had surgery.

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 | Bravo BridTV 3276 Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 | Bravo https://i.ytimg.com/vi/40gicmdyxfw/hqdefault.jpg 821239 821239 center 22403

Instagram reacts to Ariana’s transformation

Not only has Ariana been on a fitness journey, but the 19-year-old has also changed her hair colour which contributes to her new look in 2021.

Tonnes of IG users have commented on Araina’s new look. And, as expected being in the media spotlight, while some a positive, many are negative.

One person wrote: “Gosh she looks so skinny and very different.. i like you with a little more weight on.. But whatever makes you happy ur beautiful either way…“

Another said: “Being slim keeps you happy and healthy and confident and happy go girl x“.

