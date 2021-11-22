Has Arlene Phillips had surgery, what did the I'm A Celeb look like young?











ITV’s I’m A Celebrity has been running for a whopping 21 series in 2021. The show may have endured some changes due to the pandemic but the show must go on and Ant and Dec are now based in Wales, providing the UK with all the I’m A Celeb goodness they need.

The campmates experienced their first challenges and trials on November 21st. This year’s line-up included Danny Miller, Richard Madeley, Snoochie Shy, David Ginola and many more famous faces. So, let’s find out more about another of the I’m A Celeb stars, Arlene Phillips.

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! BridTV 6654 Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 901229 901229 center 22403

Who is Arlene Phillips?

Dame Arlene Phillips is the ultimate ‘Queen’ when it comes to dance. The 78-year-old is a very accomplished dancer and choreographer who has worked with Elton John, Freddie Mercury and many more stars in her life.

Arlene may be best known for appearing as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

Now, she’s trading up the dancefloor for castle ruins as she heads into I’m A Celebrity in 2021.

Read More: Who is David Ginola’s ex-wife, does he have a partner?

Screenshot: Arlene Phillips surgery – Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Has Arlene Phillips had surgery?

Anyone who caught a glimpse of Arlene on I’m A Celeb in 2021 may have thought how youthful she looked when she mentioned the fact that she’s heading for 80 years old.

Back in 2013, Arlene told The Mirror that she had opted for “Botox and fillers in the past”.

Arlene also said: “I’m not very good with needles, yet I’m not averse to surgery or a face-lift. But then I think ‘Do I really want to go through that?’ There is always the fear something terrible could happen.“

MSN also reported in 2021 that Arlene has continued to have botox and filler as well as “injectable skin moisturiser Profhilo, which is a hyaluronic acid treatment injected beneath the skin to help correct and remodel sagging tissue“.

Screenshot: Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! Arlene Phillips surgery| I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Throwing it back to Arlene’s younger years

Arlene Philips’ surgery has helped maintain her youthful appearance. The brunette beauty has opted for non-invasive procedures such as botox and filler, but she didn’t look all that different when she was young.

In her younger years, Arlene worked with huge stars including Andrew Lloyd Webber and more.

The I’m A Celebrity star has two daughters and two granddaughters in 2021.

See Also: Does I’m A Celeb’s Arlene Phillips have a husband?

Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV FROM NOV 21ST

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK