American Idol: Who is Ash Ruder? Age and Instagram of ABC star!

American Idol returned for its 2021 series and so far, it has featured memorable auditions from several contestants.

One of them is singer Ash Ruder who made judges and viewers at home cry after she auditioned with an original song she wrote for her father.

So, who is Ash Ruder? Here’s everything you need to know about her, including age and Instagram.

American Idol: Ash Ruder

Sunday’s episode (March 7th) featured Ash Ruder who auditioned with an emotional song she wrote and performed for her father.

The singer revealed that her dad has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction since she was a child but added that this hasn’t affected the special relationship the two have.

Speaking before her audition, Ash explained: “By the time that I got older, I was super angry with my dad. But the few times that my dad would show up, it meant the world to me, and I know that he felt ashamed and felt guilt.”

Ash explained that her father has been sober for the last two years and that she decided to perform an original song she wrote for him. Her father watched the audition alongside the judging panel.

It’s safe to say that the judges and viewers at home got pretty emotional after Ash’s performance as they watched the beautiful moment shared between a daughter and a father.

Who is Ash Ruder? Age of American Idol star

Ash Ruder, whose name is Ashlyn Ruder, is a 21-year-old social media manager from Turlock, California.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is studying at the Azusa Pacific University and works as a librarian/music secretary there.

Ash has explained that she is responsible for “filing music, arranging officer meetings, and reporting attendance to the director”.

Ash Ruder: Instagram

We found Ash on Instagram! The singer has nearly 10k followers on her profile and we’re sure this number is set to rise after her stint on American Idol.

The young singer is in a relationship with actor and photographer Dylan Ruder.

You can follow Ash under the handle @ashruder.

