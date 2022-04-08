Asian Ranch house has doubled in value since Fixer Upper's magic touch













For anyone who loves a satisfying home renovation ‘before and after’ show, HGTV is the go-to network. All kinds of programmes from Rock The Block to Fixer Upper, Fixer to Fabulous and Home Town, there really is no end of home transformation content available to binge on HGTV.

Fixer Upper is a show which sees husband and wife duo, Chip and Joanna Gaines, renovate all kinds of homes in the Waco, Texas area. Fixer Upper has been running since 2013 and almost 10 years on, the Gaines’ are still working their magic on tonnes of properties. Sio, let’s take a look at what happened with the Reed family’s Asian ranch house from Fixer Upper season 2…

Fixer Upper season 2 brings us the Asian Ranch house

Fixer Upper season 2 kicked off in 2015. And throwing it back seven years, the Gaines’ worked their magic on the Reed family’s home.

With a budget of $450,000, the Reed’s bagged themselves a spacious 1960s ranch house but the interior was very dated.

Attorney Justin Reed and his wife, Isabel, found their home in Waco after searching for a child-friendly property with at least four bedrooms and a large and open living space.

How did the Asian Ranch house turn out?

Before and after photos of the Asian Ranch house renovation can be found on HGTV’s Fixer Upper website.

The home’s exterior and location were points that the Reed’s liked but the interior of the home needed a total overhaul.

The house’s old carpet was ripped out and wooden floors were installed, as well as new chandeliers. Chip and Joanna created an open plan living space and opted for rustic decor.

A new white and soft gray kitchen was installed along with a butler’s pantry and the master suite oozed a romantic, airy feel.

Fixer Upper’s Asian Ranch house doubles in value

The Asian Ranch house features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. It’s located at 2419 Arroyo Rd,Waco, TX 76710.

As per Realtor.com, the house was listed online in 2020 for just under $650K.

Back in 2015, the asking price for the Asian Ranch house was $262,200 which left the Reeds with a renovation budget of approximately $190,000.

After spending the renovation money on the house, the Reeds would have had to sell their home for $452K to get their money back.

When it was first listed in 2019, the Asian Ranch house went on for $739,900.

