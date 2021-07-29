Love Is Blind: Who is Aubrey Rainey? Meet Mark Cuevas' fiancé on Instagram!











Mark Cuevas was one of the participants on hit Netflix series Love Is Blind in 2020. In a bid to find love and get married, the people on the show were willing to get down on one knee for someone they’d never seen before!

Love is Blind: After the Altar dropped onto Netflix on July 28th 2021. While Jessica, Barnett, Diamond and the rest of the gang were reunited, Mark was nowhere to be seen. So, let’s find out more about what he’s up to nowadays and who his partner, Aubrey Rainey, is…

Mark’s Love Is Blind journey

Mark Cuevas was one of the main cast members on Love Is Blind in 2020.

He and Jessica Batten had a romance on the show, however, their relationship didn’t end in marriage unlike their co-stars Lauren and Cameron and Barnett and Amber.

Mark, who was 24, and Jessica, who was 34, went their separate ways following the show and have subsequently got new partners. While Jessica has appeared on the After the Alter episodes, Mark hasn’t participated in the follow-up shows.

Who is Aubrey Rainey?

Aubrey Rainey is Mark Cuevas’ fiancé in 2021!

Not only are Mark, 26, and Aubrey, 25, an item but they also have a baby together. They share a son named Ace who was born in April 2021.

As per PEOPLE, Mark and Aubrey met during the summer of 2019. She’s originally from Cleveland, Ohio but the family now lives together in Atlanta, Georgia.

Aubrey and Mark on Instagram

Aubrey and Mark can both be found on Instagram under the handles @aubreyrainey_ and @markanthonycuevas_.

Together they have a pup named Nova who can also be found on IG @bluenosenova_ with over 6k followers.

Mark and Aubrey both regularly take to the ‘gram to share their relationship milestones and cute family moments. November 2020 saw the couple share their engagement with the world and, throwing it back to September 2020, they posted their first photo of baby Nova!

By the looks of things, Mark and Aubrey are a perfect match. Speaking to PEOPLE in 2020, they said: “We met at a restaurant in Atlanta, kept in contact and started visiting each other frequently…We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other’s side since.”

