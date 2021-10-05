When does the Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 11 finale air?











When does Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 11 air? That’s what viewers of the ABC show really want to know as BiP heads for its all-important finale.

After two years away from the screen, Bachelor in Paradise returned to screens on August 16th, 2021. The dating series features former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, so it rarely fails to deliver when it comes to drama.

Ready to find love once more, the season 7 contestants include Abigail Heringer, Anna Redman, Chris Conran, Tammy Ly, Ivan Hall, Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile, Maurissa Gunn and many more. But, who will make it to the final rose ceremony?

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 11 air date

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 episode 11 airs on Tuesday, October 5th at its usual time of 8/7c. The finale will be longer than the usual episodes lasting a total of three hours.

Episode 11 is the final one of season 7 and the sixth week that the couples have been in “paradise”.

Watch BiP season 7 episode 11 on ABC network, on the ABC website and via Hulu.

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 finale

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 has seen all kinds of surprise couplings, shock twists and turns and now the time has come for the remaining couples to take part in the final rose ceremony.

The final is also set to see former Bachelor in Paradise contestants turned happy couple Caelynn and Dean take part in the show to share their love story.

Bachelor in Paradise’s remaining couples going into the finale

Forty-one contestants went into Bachelor in Paradise season 7, but sadly 20 couples won’t be receiving roses in the final ceremony.

The contestants to look out for, according to Women’s Health Mag are the following:

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt

Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer

Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn

Aaron Clancey and Tia Booth made an unlikely pairing during the season, but viewers will have to wait and see who makes it to the final rose ceremony on Tuesday 5th!

