Bachelorette 2021 contestants’ zodiac signs explored: Who should Katie Thurston pick?











Katie Thurston is this year’s Bachelorette! The 30-year-old is on the hunt for love and has the pick of over 30 men! Of course, compatibility is a huge thing when it comes to finding “The One” so here’s a look at the season 17 contestants’ zodiac signs!

The Bachelorette season 17 has seen a whole lot of drama go down since it first began on June 7th 2021. The men have endured awkward rifts in the group in order to win over Katie, but only one man will end up with the Washington gal.

ABC via Getty Images

Meet the Bachelorette season 17 contestants

The Bachelorette season 27 contestants all started out with high hopes to become Katie Thurston’s other half. But, week by week, she’s whittling down the guys in order to bag herself the man of her dreams. Here’s a look at the season 17 contestants and their ages.

Andrew Spencer, 26.

Blake Moynes, 30.

Brendan Scanzano, 26.

Greg Grippo, 27.

Justin Glaze, 26.

Michael Allio, 36.

Mike Planeta, 31.

Aaron Clancy, 26.

Hunter Montgomery, 34.

James Bonsall, 30.

Tré Cooper, 26.

Connor Brennan, 29.

Andrew Milcovich, 31.

Josh Tylerbest, 25.

Quartney Mixon, 26.

Christian Smith, 26.

Conor Costello, 28.

David Scott, 27.

Marty Hargrove, 25.

Thomas Jacobs, 28.

Garrett Schwartz, 29.

John Hersey, 27.

Karl Smith, 34.

Kyle Howard, 26.

Austin Tinsely, 25.

Cody Menk, 27.

Brandon Torres, 26.

Marcus Lathan, 30.

Landon Goesling, 25.

Gabriel Everett, 35.

Jeff Caravello, 31.

Read More: How tall is Hunter Montgomery on The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette 2021: Contestants’ zodiac signs

Andrew Spencer: Birthday – January 20, 1995 (Aquarius)

Blake Moynes: : Birthday – August 9, 1990 (Leo)

Greg Grippo: Birthday – June 5, 1993 (Gemini)

Justin Glaze: Birthday – June 13, 1994 (Gemini)

Michael Allio: Birthday – May 19, 1984 (Taurus)

Mike Planeta: Birthday – October 17, 1989 (Libra)

Aaron Clancy: Birthday – September 17, 1994 (Virgo)

James Bonsall: Birthday – April 3, 1990 (Aries)

Tré Cooper: Birthday – January 2, 1995 (Capricorn)

Screenshot: Aaron Clancy The Bachelorette – Bachelor Nation on ABC YouTube

Connor Brennan: Birthday – March 8, 1992 (Pisces)

Christian Smith: Birthday – April 4, 1994 (Aries)

Conor Costello: Birthday – April 11, 1992 (Aries)

David Scott: Birthday – May 30, 1993 (Gemini)

Thomas Jacobs: Birthday – June 18, 1992 (Gemini)

John Hersey: Birthday – December 22, 1993 (Capricorn)

Austin Tinsely: Birthday – October 8, 1995 (Libra)

Cody Menk: Birthday – November 22, 1994 (Scorpio)

Brandon Torres: Birthday – June 2, 1994 (Gemini)

Landon Goesling: Birthday – August 19, 1995 (Leo)

‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Season Preview BridTV 3003 ‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Season Preview 816047 816047 center 22403

Katie’s compatibility with the contestants

There’s a real mixed bag when it comes to the Bachelorette season 17 contestants.

Katie Thurston celebrates her birthday on January 3rd which makes her a Capricorn.

According to Compatible Astrology, Katie would be most suited to Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces signs. Michael Allio, Aaron Clancy, Connor Brennan, Cody Menk would be her suggested best matches zodiac-wise.

She’s said to be least compatible with Aries and Libra so perhaps Mike Planeta, James Bonsall, Christian Smith, Conor Costello and Austin Tinsely aren’t the best fit for Katie!

See Also: Here’s what Karl said on The Bachelorette

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK