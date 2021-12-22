Is Bachelorette star Michelle Young the first to get a down payment?











The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have both almost been airing for 20 years now, and the dating shows are still going strong. ABC’s The Bachelorette season 18 featured Michelle Young who was on the hunt to find the love of her life.

Michelle had many men vying for her attention on the show and there were many dramatic moments in season 18. The former basketball pro was looking to settle down with someone and start a family and now it seems that she’s found a perfect match.

The Bachelorette | Fall 2021 Midseason Trailer | Hulu BridTV 6682 The Bachelorette | Fall 2021 Midseason Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/hiPRBXlAKeU/hqdefault.jpg 902001 902001 center 22403

Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season

Twenty-eight-year-old Michelle Young was a school teacher living in Minnesota and now she’s the star of The Bachelorette season 18 and the fiancé of Nayte Olukoya.

Minneapolis based Michelle and Texas boy Nayte were talking all-things moving in together during season 18 episode 11. The duo revealed that their families get on well and that they’re excited for what’s to come.

Read More: Are Michelle and Nayte still together since The Bachelorette?

Michelle and Nayte receive a down payment

During The Bachelorette season 18 finale, episode 11, ‘After the Final Rose’, host Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals that The Bachelor family are giving Michelle and Nayte a down payment for their first house.

Kaitlyn Bristowe said: “I’m so freaking happy for both of you“.

Paulie then came out onto set with a gingerbread house for Michelle Nayte and inside was a cheque for $200,000. Kaitlyn Bristowe said: “That is a downpayment on your first home together“.

The Bachelorette: Is Michelle Young the first to get a down payment?

The Bachelorette has been airing since 2003 and in all the seasons so far, none of the other Bachelorettes have received a $200k down payment for a house.

One person Tweeted: “Wow!! Say what you want about the storyline but I don’t recall #TheBachelorette Franchise EVER giving $200k down payment for house to any other couple.“

The generosity of the show may come down to having an increased budget for season 18, or they could have really been getting into the festive spirit as the episode aired on December 21st, 2021.

See Also: The Bachelorette’s Iberostar Hotel location, prices and resort explored

All the other bachelor engaged couples when they saw Michelle get 200k #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/C7ckeX2TLJ — Bre Saunders (@BreeeSaunders) December 22, 2021

CATCH UP WITH THE BACHELORETTE ON THE ABC WEBSITE NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK