The Bad Girls Club theme song lyrics are as wild as the Oxygen show













Bad Girls Club premiered on the Oxygen Network back in 2006 and after 17 seasons of drama off the reality TV scale, the show concluded in 2017. Many cast members from over the years rose to fame after appearing on Bad Girls Club including Natalie Nunn, Morgan Osman, Shannade Clermont, Tanisha Thomas and more.

Although the show no longer airs in 2022, there are many episodes for viewers to catch up on via streaming services such as Hayu. Anyone watching the seasons will have heard the Bad Girls Club theme song, so let’s find out more about the lyrics…

What is the Bad Girls Club theme song?

There’s more than one Bad Girls Club theme song over the years as some of the seasons were spin-off shows. But, the main Bad Girls Club theme song was written specifically for the show.

The main Bad Girls theme song is the Bad Girls remix by Tokyo Diiva. The song was used on the show from seasons 5 to 15.

Season 1 of the show featured the song Love Me or Hate Me by Lady Sovereign.

Bad Girls by Tokyo Diiva was used for seasons 2 to 4 and the remix for season 5 to 15.

Then the second Bad Girls Anthem written by PJ Bianco was used for seasons 16 and 17.

Bad Girls Club theme song lyrics explored

The Bad Girls Club theme song used on most seasons of the show is Bad Girls by Tokyo Diiva.

The lyrics include lines such as “Step to my face and your gonna get touched” as per Genius.

More lyrics include: “Bad girls we like to play rough, step to my face and you better get tough“.

The song continues: “I’m so damn rude but my skin’s so soft, if you don’t like it just pop off, don’t like me take a hike take a hit, does it look it like I care what you think.“

Who is the Bad Girls Club theme song singer?

Over the 17 seasons of Bad Girls Club, many viewers may have wondered who the woman behind the theme song is.

The Bad Girls song was sung by Tokyo Diiva, a music artist who is still making music in 2021.

Tokyo Diiva has over 6.3K followers on Twitter (@TokyoDiiva) and hails from New York. She started her YouTube channel back in 2008 and her channel has had over 460K views.

