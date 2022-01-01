Meet the Bake Off New Year’s Day 2022 contestants on Instagram











Channel 4 knows how to ring in the New Year properly and that’s with a second festive special of The Great British Bake Off. The contestants are all ready to whip up some baked treats for judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood on January 1st, 2022. Of course, hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding are on hand to present the episode and also provide much-needed support to this year’s cast members.

So, let’s find out more about who is taking part in the festive episode and meet the Bake Off New Year’s Day 2022 contestants!

Meet Bake Off New Year’s Day 2022 contestant Jon Jenkins

GBBO’s Jon Jenkins hails from Wales and previously took part in series 9. It was Rahul who ultimately won Jon’s series but he’s back to redeem himself in 2022.

Jon is 50 years old and when he first appeared on Bake Off back in 2018, he worked as a blood courier and lived in Newport.

He has over 27k followers on Instagram and holds interactive online baking classes following the show with Bake With A Legend – @jon_bakes_hawaiian.

Who is Hermine?

Hermine is a 40-year-old accountant who hails from London.

She took part in series 11 of GBBO alongside Lottie Bedlow, Laura Adlington, Dave Friday, Peter Sawkins and more contestants. Hermine placed fourth behind Peter, Dave and Laura, so now, it may be her time to shine in the festive bake-off.

Hermine is a self-taught baker and mother-of-one, find her on IG with almost 100k followers @bakealongwithhermine.

Meet Bake Off 2022 contestant Kim-Joy

Kim-Joy Hewlett was a runner-up on The Great British Bake Off series 9.

She is a mental health specialist who comes from Leeds and is 30 years old.

Kim-Joy has almost 350k followers on Instagram @kimjoy and she writes in her IG bio that she has a new book and a card game out in 2022.

Rowan Williams

Last, but by no means, least, Rowan is back in the baking tent in 2022.

He’s a music teacher from Worcestershire who appeared on GBBO series 11 alongside Hermine.

Rowan clearly has some creative talent given his musical abilities, so let’s hope that they translate to the kitchen! Find Rowan on Instagram @rowansclassicbakes with 20k followers.

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF NEW YEAR SPECIAL 2022 ON JAN 1ST ON CHANNEL 4 AT 7:40 PM

