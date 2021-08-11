Netflix: Who is Bake Squad host Christina Tosi? Milk Bar owner's husband, kids and Instagram











“I’m Christina Tosi, the founder of Milk Bar and I built a squad of four brilliant bakers to battle it out and see who’s dessert will be chosen for someone’s big day!“

Bake Squad is a brand new series to Netflix on August 11th 2021. The show is hosted by businesswoman and queen of baking Christina Tosi!

So, let’s find out more about the Bake Squad presenter, from her age, to Milk Bar, her Instagram, family and more…

Who is Christina Tosi?

Christina Tosi is a pastry chef who, before opting for a culinary career, studied electrical engineering and also considered becoming a translator.

As a pastry chef, she worked ins some of the best fine dining establishments such as Bouley, but she truly found her calling working for David Chang at his restaurant Momofuku.

Christina is 39 years old and was born in Ohio. Speaking on her Chef’s Table episode (season 4 episode 1), she said that she grew up around baking: “My grandmas, my aunts, my mom, they all baked. They baked every day.”

Christina’s Milk Bar

Encouraged by Dave Chang, Christina opened her own shop called Milk Bar on November 15th, 2008.

She said: “There was a line out the door, around the corners, just like that… it was this tiny strip of a bakery“.

Today, Milk Bar has tonnes of locations all over the USA. The bakery is renowned for its ‘Crack Pie’ and ‘cereal flavoured milk’.

Meet the Bake Squad host on Instagram

Christina Tosi is on Instagram with almost 500k followers @christinatosi.

The bakery owner is married to Will Guidara and, together, they have a daughter, Francis “Frankie” Ray Guidara. Frankie was born in 2021 and features on Christina’s IG feed.

Despite her incredible talent and worldwide success, Christina is very much down to earth and this part of her personality comes through on her Instagram page.

The mother-of-one often takes to the ‘gram to share photos of her family life, her pets, her shopping trollies full of cereal and sweet treats, her recent bakes and much more.

Be warned – Christina’s IG page is not one to go on if you’re hungry! She also has a Milk Bar Instagram page @milkbarstore which has over 800k followers.

