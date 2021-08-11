Netflix: Meet the Bake Squad cast - Maya, Ashley, Christophe and Gonzo!











Netflix can do no wrong when it comes to baking shows. From Somebody Feed Phil to Chef’s Table, Fresh, Fried and Crispy to Street Food, there’s no end of hunger-inducing series to watch on the streaming service.

Bake Squad is a brand new cooking competition to Netflix in August 2021. Four bakers chosen by Milk Bar creator Christina Tosi go head to head. So, let’s get to know more about the cast – Maya-Camille Broussard, Ashley Holt, Christophe Rull and Gonzo Jimenez.

BAKE SQUAD (L to R) MAYA-CAMILLE BROUSSARD in episode 103 of BAKE SQUAD Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

Netflix: Meet the Bake Squad

Christina Tosi’s Bake Squad is made up of four brilliant bakers – Maya-Camille Broussard, Ashley Holt, Christophe Rull and Gonzo Jimenez.

The four contestants have to battle it out to be the one cooking for someone’s big day. From birthday parties to weddings, there’s a lot of pressure on the bakers to deliver in the new Netflix series.

Ashley Holt said during the series’ trailer: “The whole thing with the Bake Squad – we can have some friendly competition – but we’re still a team.“

Maya-Camille Broussard

Maya-Camille Broussard describes herself as a “Creative Entrepreneur” on Instagram. Follow Maya @mayacamillebroussard.

She’s the woman behind ‘Justice For Pies’, “a bakery that specializes in sweet and savory pies, quiches and tarts” as per its website.

The Netflix star created Justice For Pies in honour of her late father, Stephen J. Broussard, who dubbed himself the ‘Pie Master’.

Ashley Holt

Another creative soul appearing on the Netflix series is 30-year-old Ashley Holt.

Ashley hails from Georgia and writes in her Instagram bio that she’s a “Creator of cool things + good times” and a “Culinary Producer + Emmy Awarded Food Stylist“.

Follow Ashley @sugar_monsterr where she has over 44k followers.

Christophe Rull

Christophe Rull is a baker and sugar sculptor. The talented pastry chef most recently worked at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort Golf Club & Spa in California as per his LinkedIn page.

The Netflix star began his career working in France in 2008 and now he’s bringing his extraordinary skill set to screens all over the world on Bake Squad.

Follow Christophe on Instagram @christopherullpro where he has over 2.6k followers.

Bake Squad Netflix cast: Gonzo Jimenez

Gonzo Jimenez is also a member of the Bake Squad. He was born in Argentina and began working in restaurants at 17 years old as per Republica Del Cacao.

The chef is not only into pastry but he’s also a chocolatier. He’s worked for five-star restaurants and celebrity chefs in his time and now, he’s a Netflix star.

Follow Gonzo on IG @chef.gonzo where he has almost 16k followers.

WATCH BAKE SQUAD ON NETFLIX FROM AUGUST 11TH 2021.

