Meet the Baking Impossible judges, Joanne Chang, Dr Hakeem and co











Netflix is back in 2021 with a brand new creative yet scientific series – Baking Impossible. Nine teams of ‘bakineers’ battle it out each week for a $100k prize as well as the title of ‘Best Bakineers’. The teams are made up of one pro baker and the other an engineer. Together they’re tasked with creating some never-seen-before designs including edible rafts and moving cakes.

Familiar face, baker and engineer, Andrew Smyth, is a judge and producer of Baking Impossible. He’s leading the way in the world of ‘bakineering’! So, let’s find out more about who the Baking Impossible judges are!

Baking Impossible judges: Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi

Dr. Hakeem Oluseyi is representing the world of science on Baking Impossible. He’s an astrophysicist and cosmologist.

Hakeem has a Masters Degree and a PhD from Stanford University.

As per his LinkedIn page, he worked at the Florida Insititute of Technology for over 12 years and also worked at NASA and for Discovery Communications.

Hakeem writes in his bio that he’s a STEM Educator, an author and a veteran. Follow the scientist on Instagram @hmoluseyi where he has over 10k followers.

Who is Joanne Chang?

While Dr Hakeem takes care of the science side of things on Baking Impossible, Joanne Chang is giving the judging panel everything it needs as she’s an established chef.

She’s the owner of Flour Bakery and Cafe. The business has 10 locations across the USA.

During her career, Joanne has won two James Beard Foundation Awards – one in 2016 for Outstanding Baker and another in 2018 for Outstanding Chef 2018 Semifinalist.

Find Joanne on Instagram with over 90k followers @joannebchang.

Meet Baking Impossible’s Andrew Smyth

Andrew Smyth is not only a judge on Baking Impossible, but he also produced the Netflix series. Given that Andrew essentially gave life to the idea of combining his loves of engineering and baking, it makes sense that he wanted to create a competition series off the back of the idea.

Andrew was born in 1991 and was a finalist during The Great British Bake Off series 7 in 2016.

Andrew has almost 100k followers on Instagram @cakesmyth. Besides branching off into Netflix series production, he’s also been touring the UK for baking events since GBBO!

