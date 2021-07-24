Love Island USA: Who is Ballo? TikTok star may be a Casa Amor newbie!











Love Island USA is back in 2021 with a spanking new season! Season 3 kicked off on July 7th on CBS with Arielle Vandenberg returning as the show’s host. After around two weeks of getting to know one another, the Islanders are about have their world’s turned upside down as the Casa Amor episodes are almost here!

The CBS show’s narrator, Matthew Hoffman, said during episode 13: “Get ready for the game to change. We open the doors to our secret second villa. Every couple will be torn apart and tested!”

TikTok famous Ballo is listed as one of the Casa Amor contestants for 2021, so let’s find out more about the social media star – plus Twitter’s reaction to him potentially joining the show!

Screenshot: Love Island USA 2021 – CBS

Who is Ballo?

Tony “Ballo” Caraballo is 20 years old and hails from Chicago.

Ballo is a TikTok sensation and can be found on the platform under the handle @prettyboiballo. He has a huge following of 4.7m as well as over 206m likes on his videos.

He lists himself as a “model and actor” on his IG page. On IMDb, an ‘Antony Caraballo’ can be found listed as a voice actor on Disney TV series The Proud Family from 2001-2005.

Is Ballo joining Love Island USA?

As per Ballo’s IG account, an IG account called ‘After The Island‘, he was listed as one of the guys heading into the Casa Amor episodes.

However, Meaww reports that Ballo doesn’t appear to be in much of the show’s promotional material.

Ballo took to IG Stories on July 24th to share his official Love Island photograph alongside the words: “Almost had it” which could insinuate that he’s no longer going to appear on the CBS show.

Instagram @ prettyboiballo__

Twitter reacts to the news of Ballo’s arrival

Although it’s unconfirmed whether Ballo is officially axed from the Casa Amor lineup, the response to him joining the show was a mixed bag.

Many people took to Twitter since they learnt of the news that Ballo could be joining the show, one said: “Now why tf is ballo on love island“.

While others were pleased at the prospect of having Ballo on their screens: “Sooo Ballo is going on Love Island I’ve followed him a while and if he acts the way he acts on tik tok istg I don’t know if he can contain himself chile- I’m excited“.

The names of the five male newcomers to Casa Amor are yet to be officially revealed by CBS!

