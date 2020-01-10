Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun is one of many holiday TV show currently conquering the Channel 5 TV schedule.

Airing every Thursday night on C5 at 8 pm, the series follows a batch of Brits who’ve swapped UK life for sunny Spain.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2020 show, including location and narrator.

Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun: Location

The documentary follows Brits who have moved to Spain, swapping the UK for a new life in the sun.

Series 5, the current 2020 series on TV now, is primarily set in Costa Del Sol, which is a region in the south of Spain and encompasses popular holiday destinations such as Marbella.

Series 3 (2018) was set in Benidorm, on the eastern coast of Spain.

Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun: Narrator

All five seasons of the Channel 5 series have been narrated by John Thomson.

John is a 50-year-old comedian and actor most famous for his roles on The Fast Show, Men Behaving Badly and Cold Feet.

Over the past five years, John has appeared on shows such as Celebrity MasterChef. He also narrated Channel 4 series Obsessive Compulsive Cleaners and Police Interceptors.

The Lancashire-born actor has two daughters with wife Samantha Sharp – Olivia Jayne Thomson (16), Sophia Melody Thomson (8).

Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun: Dog Rescue

The most popular couple in Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun history was pensioners Jo and Jan, who moved to Andalucia to set up a dog rescue centre

Jose and Janice Ruiz have run their AID (Animals In Distress) animal charity since 2008, rescuing abandoned and abused animals and finding them new homes.

You can find out more on their website here.

