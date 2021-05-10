Who is Basky Thilaganathan? Get to know Channel 4's Baby Surgeons doctor











Professor Basky Thilaganathan is the man carrying out extraordinary work on Channel 4’s Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles. Let’s find out more about the doctor who performs life-saving operations on the world’s smallest patients.

Clinical Director for the Fetal Medicine Unit at St George’s University Hospital, Doctor Basky Thilaganathan says during episode 1 of the three-part series: “It’s a miracle when a sperm and an egg meet, a perfect human being is formed. But, sometimes things don’t go to plan.”

Surgeon Basky Thilaganathan

Meet Basky Thilaganathan

Channel 4 viewers are introduced to Professor Basky Thilaganathan during Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles episode 1.

Dr Basky joined St George’s University Hospital in 1999 and is also Clinical Director at Tommy’s National Centre for Maternity Improvement.

He is also Editor-in-Chief of International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology as well as a Professor of Fetal Medicine at Ultrasound Diagnostic Services.

Speaking of his role highlighted on Baby Surgeons, as Clinical Director of St George’s Fetal Medicine Unit, Basky said: “Here we treat the world’s smallest patients. We operate on babies in the womb giving parents hope and babies a chance at life“.

Dr Basky’s education

Dr Basky attended Kings College London where he graduated with a degree in Genetic Engineering in 1995 as reported by iPlacenta.

Following this, he continued on at King’s College London as well as St Bartholomew’s Hospitals to complete his postgraduate training.

Dr Basky also has an Honorary Doctorate (PhD) from Uppsala University which was awarded to him in 2007.

He spoke at TEDxWandsworth in 2016 on maternal death and preeclampsia called “Maternal death: a century of getting it wrong”.

Meet Dr Basky on Twitter

Dr Basky Thilaganathan can be found on Twitter @ProfBasky.

By the looks of things, he’s created the social media profile alongside the airing of Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles as he joined Twitter in April 2021.

Dr Basky is also on Instagram but the account is set to private.

Speaking of the Baby Surgeons experience in an interview with St George’s NHS hospital, Dr Basky said: “I hope it comes across in Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles that the doctors, midwives and sonographers are skilled as well as kind and caring people. You need all of those attributes, but in particular, you have to be kind and learn to take care of others – without that, it is a difficult field to succeed in.”

By looking at Twitter, it seems that many viewers of the Channel 4 show are in awe of Dr Basky. One person Tweeted: “Prof Basky is not only a brilliant surgeon but kind, caring and compassionate. What a beautiful human being“.

Another said: “Just catching up with the extraordinary #BabySurgeons. What a lovely doctor Basky is“.

Don't miss the final episode of Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles on @Channel4 tomorrow at 9pm.



The series follows our incredible teams and the pioneering surgery they perform on babies who are still inside the womb, saving lives before they're even born.#BabySurgeons pic.twitter.com/hy7DvDH4rf — St George's NHS FT (@StGeorgesTrust) May 9, 2021

