American Idol: Meet Beane's boyfriend on Instagram - a rising music star!











American Idol's Beane made it to the top 12 on last night's episode (Monday, April 13th) of the show but who is his boyfriend?

Beane was saved by the judges in a last-minute shake-up after performing a heartwarming cover of “Grow As We Go” by Ben Platt.

The young artist is gaining more social media spotlight and many of his fans want to know more about his personal life and partner.

So, let’s meet Beane’s boyfriend on Instagram!

Who is Beane?

Beane, whose real name is Brennan Hepler, is currently in the top 12 after judges saved him on Monday’s episode (April 13th).

He was born and raised in Pennsylvania and had the dream of becoming a music artist from a young age. As a student, he took part in a number of school performances.

Moreover, the American Idol star has also performed in various events, including weddings and small gatherings.

Beane enjoys a loyal fan base of 32.2k followers on his Instagram profile.

Who is Beane’s boyfriend?

Beane’s boyfriend is called Anthony Rodriguez. The two started dating some time in 2020 and made their relationship Instagram official in July of the same year.

In a post from July 21st, 2020, Beane said of his partner: “He’s my song inspo.”

Anthony is a budding music star who studied a BS degree in Psychology with a Minor in Theater at Northeastern University. He regularly shares cover videos on social media.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he serves as studio manager at CorePower Yoga and performs as a singer at weddings, parties and gatherings within the Wilson Stevens Productions agency.

Meet Anthony on Instagram

Anthony is gaining more attention from American Idol viewers and Beane’s fans as his following on Instagram has risen to 4,300 followers.

An interesting fact he shared on his profile is that he once played Ryan in the Coakley Middle School’s production of High School Musical.

You can find him under the handle @anth.rodriguez.

