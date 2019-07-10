Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Love Island USA launched on Tuesday night (July 16th) with 11 stunning singles entering the villa for the first-ever American series.

Yamen Sanders is one of five single men initially on the show, although it’s expected that handfuls of equally beautiful boys will also enter the Fiji villa as the format stays the same as the original Love Island UK show.

Michael Yi, Weston Richey, Cashel Bennett and Zac Mirabelli will all be jostling by the side of Yamen for the shot at catching the eye of the ladies.

But before you let the charming on-screen personality of Yamen completely win you over, let’s take a look at his real-life thanks to a serious LinkedIn and Instagram investigation.

Who is Yamen Sanders?

Yamen is a 24-year-old estate agent from LA.

According to his LinkedIn, Yamen is a property management assistant at imola enterprises. He studied at the University of Montana and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology in 2017.

However, Yamen was something of a hotshot in college football, which helped him to earn a very brief stint in the NFL.

Yamen Sanders: NFL career

Yamen transferred from Arizona to the Montana Grizzlies college team and finished his career with 96 tackles, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

He then received a 4.8 grade in the NFL Draft, weighing in at 210 lbs (95 kg) and standing 6ft 4 tall (193 cm). His NFL profile read:

Strengths: Carries a well-muscled, carved physique. Showed off eye-catching explosion numbers at his pro day. Has enough athletic ability and matchup footwork to line up against tight ends in coverage.

Weaknesses: Very laboured when forced to flip his hips and run. Lacks range to play over the top in single-high or even Cover 2 looks. Bow-legged and plays on flat, heavy feet in his transitions on the throw. Movement in space feels clunky. Coverage filled with too many false steps and wasted motion.

Eventually, Yamen joined a mini-camp invitation with the Oakland Raiders although he didn’t follow through with a permanent place on the 2017 NFL roster, moving into the real estate industry instead.

Love Island USA star’s exotic family

The 24-year-old boasts his impressive athletic physique thanks to his family, as his dad played professional basketball in Europe.

Having travelled across the globe to coincide with his father’s sporting career, Yamen became fluent in Italian while also picking a lot of other languages.

He’s sure to be fine a catch on the CBS dating show!

Is Yamen on Instagram?

Yes!

You can follow Yamen on Instagram under @YamenSanders, where he already boasts an impressive 38,000 following.

Yamen’s Insta’ also points to a fashion label that he appears to have established, Killed In Doubt.

Like many Love Island USA contestants, Yamen also dabbles in some part-time modelling although it’s unlikely that anyone on the show will have a physique as eye-popping as this guy.