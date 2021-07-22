Who is the Behind the Attraction narrator? Meet the Friends and American Dad actress on IG!











Behind the Attraction is giving viewers an eye-opening experience in 2021. The Disney+ show provides behind-the-scenes coverage of some of the most iconic Disney Park attractions.

Disney and everything that comes with it oozes magic and awe. For children, Disney is something that dreams are made of and even for adults, there’s nothing quite like the nostalgia of a Disney film. Now, Behind the Attraction is here giving us a sneak-peek inside the theme parks and the history of Disney’s most famous rides.

Who is the Behind the Attraction narrator?

Disney+’s Behind the Attraction is narrated by actress and voice over artist Paget Brewster.

Born on March 10th, 1969, Paget is 52 years old and comes from Concord, Massachusetts.

She’s been married to musician and Whirlwind Heat member Steve Damstra since 2014.

Paget Brewster’s career

As per Paget’s IMDb page, she’s had a long and varied career so far.

Throwing it all the way back to 1997, Paget played the role of Kathy in Friends until 1998. The character of Kathy first appeared on the show during season 4 and was asked out by Chandler, although she was actually waiting in Central Perk to go on a date with Joey, so Kathy ends up in a love triangle with the two men!

She landed more TV and movie roles over the course of the 90’s and went on to play Allison Conklin in Love & Money in 1999.

More recently, Paget has voiced over characters on Adventure Time, Family Guy, BoJack Horseman, American Dad! and DuckTales.

Of course, she can now add the narrating role for Behind the Attraction to her long list of credits!

Is Paget Brewster on Instagram?

Yes, Behind the Attraction narrator Paget is on Instgram with around 440k followers @pagetpagetgram.

Paget clearly has a theme to her IG where each post is made up of her pointing to whatever she’s taken a photo of. From lobsters to TV series, insects to comics, there’s a lot to point at on her Instagram page.

Overall, her IG is pretty food-based and she writes in her bio: “one finger. two words.”

Paget is also on Twitter @pagetpaget with almost 500k followers.

WATCH BEHIND THE ATTRACTION ON DISNEY+ FROM JULY 21ST 2021.

