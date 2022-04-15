Below Deck Down Under's Hayu release date and how to watch













Below Deck Down Under is the latest addition to the Bravo franchise, and due to the on-board drama taking speed, it’s no wonder fans are swimming as fast as they can to watch it on Hayu.

With lots of new and returning yachties, including the youngest captain ever to appear on Below Deck, the series is already well underway and fast approaching episode 7 (at the time of writing).

From how to watch the show online to when each episode is released on Hayu, we’ve dived to the details…

BRAVO: What happened in Split on Below Deck Mediterranean?

Below Deck Down Under | Official Trailer | Peacock Original BridTV 9031 Below Deck Down Under | Official Trailer | Peacock Original 974266 974266 center 22403

Hayu first released Below Deck Down Under on Thursday March 17th. Since then, an episode has been released every Thursday, with the next (episode 8) hitting the streaming platform on April 21st.

All shows are uploaded onto Hayu on the same day they air in the United States. If you live in the UK, each episode of Down Under usually drops at 7am the day after it airs (Friday) due to the time difference.

The first three episodes of Below Deck Down Under are also available to stream on Peacock beginning on March 17th, if you wish to tune in as soon as it airs.

How to watch Down Under in the UK

The Bravo series can be watched on Hayu if you are living in the UK. It is also available in most European countries, Australia, Canada, Iceland, India, The Philippines, Singapore and Hong Kong.

All you need to do is purchase a subscription on the streaming platform. You can also watch it on Peacock, which is available at no extra cost to Sky and NOW subscribers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy.

If you live in Canada, the episode usually drops on the platform at midnight going into Friday. But if you wish to use Hayu in the United States, you’ll need to install a VPN app on your streaming device before connecting to a UK server.

I wouldn’t want to be in that galley 👀 #BelowDeckDownUnder is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/BlFDVBuwY0 — hayu UK & Ireland (@hayu_uk) April 13, 2022

HOW TO WATCH: Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18

How many more episodes are there?

There are nine confirmed episodes for Below Deck Down Under at the time of writing, with the last of season 1 airing on April 28th 2022. The second to last, Episode 8, is set to involve hosting a prom night for the charter guests.

The original Below Deck series usually has around 15 episodes per season, but taking into account that the spin-off show is new to viewers and not airing on Bravo, they have a few less episodes.

WATCH BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER EVERY THURSDAY ON PEACOCK AND HAYU

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK