Meet the Below Deck: Mediterranean season 6 cast on Instagram - Captain Sandy, Malia and co!











Below Deck: Mediterranean launches for a UK audience on July 12th 2021. The Bravo programme airs on E4 at 8 pm!

Season 6 of the show sees the Below Deck: Mediterranean cast travelling the Dalmatian coast on a 180ft Superyacht. There’s a real mixture of characters and personalities this series, and judging by the season 6 trailer, there’s boujee-ness, booze and baffling behaviour in equal measure – all against the backdrop of the beautiful sites of Croatia!

Screenshot: Below Deck s6 preview – YouTube

Below Deck: Mediterranean – Captain Sandy Yawn

Sandy Yawn is the captain of the series 6 180-foot mega yacht, the ‘Lady Michelle’.

Sandy hails from Fort Lauderdale and has a partner of over two years called Leah Shafer.

As per her Bravo bio: “Captain Sandy knew she wanted her career to revolve around the ocean from a very young age and was not discouraged when she discovered yachting to be a male-dominated field.“

Follow Sandy on Instagram @captainsandrayawn where she has around 450k followers.

Chef Mathew Shea

After the departure of Below Deck Med’s series 5 chef, Kiko, the Bravo show welcomes chef Mathew Shea.

Mathew knew he wanted to be a chef from the young age of 12! He comes from Rhode Island and has cooked for some very impressive yacht guests including Rupert Murdoch.

Follow Mathew on Instagram @mathewshea where he has over 1.6k followers.

Your First Look at Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 | Bravo BridTV 2842 Your First Look at Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 | Bravo 810112 810112 center 22403

Below Deck: Med – Malia White

Malia White is a returning Below Deck: Med cast member!

She’s been on the Bravo show since 2017 and as per her bio is an ambitious team member who wants to eventually become a Super Yacht Captain, she “returns this season fueled with ambition and experience as she continues to climb the ranks.“.

Malia can be found on Instagram @maliakpwhite with over 300k followers!

See Also: What happened to Kiko on Below Deck Med?

Katie Flood

Katie Flood is Below Deck: Med season 6’s Chief Steward!

She’s got a solid amount of experience in the field as she joined the yachting industry over six years ago.

Katie comes from New Zealand and, as per her bio, it looks like there’s no one better for the job: “no matter how difficult the request, she always manages to get it done and flawlessly“!

Follow Katie on IG @katiefloody.

Lexi Wilson

Next up, we have Steward Lexi Wilson!

Lexi Wilson hails from the Bahamas and is a former pageant queen, she even represented the Bahamas in the 2013 Miss Universe pageant!

She has almost 4k followers on Instagram, follow her too @theonlylexiwilson.

Courtney Veale

North Wales native Courtney Veale is a new Steward aboard the ‘Lady Michelle’ in 2021.

The blonde bombshell is described as having a “sunny personality and can-do attitude“.

She’s travelled all over the world and has had many different jobs which is clear to see from her enviable-looking life on IG! Follow Courtney @courtneyveale.

David Pascoe

The Below Deck: Med cast members seem to hail from all over the globe this season! David Pascoe was born in Italy and raised in Devon, UK and is also a newcomer to season 6.

David is a deckhand who has a passion for surfing and photography.

Stay up-to-date with the latest goings-on in 30-year-old David’s life via his Instagram @davidpascoe91.

Mzi “Zee” Dempers

Born in Durban, South Africa, next up is Mzi “Zee” Dempers.

Another Deckhand joining the cast in 2021, Zee is ready to “see the world and learn about other cultures” as per Bravo.

Follow Zee on Instagram @zeedempers where he has over 3,000 followers already.

Lloyd Spencer

Last, but by no means least, we have Lloyd Spencer.

Lloyd is a native of South East England and is said to always be one to say yes to a challenge!

He had a bad motorcycle accident when he was younger which changed his perspective on life, but, judging by Lloyd’s IG page, he’s still a big fan of bikes! Follow him @lloydstravels.

Read More: Who is Matthew Shea from Below Deck Mediterranean?

WATCH BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN FROM JULY 12TH ON E4.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK