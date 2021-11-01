Below Deck season 9 location and charter yacht explored











Cue a load of chaos aboard the My Senna yacht – a new captain, new crew and new charter guests are starring on Below Deck. The Bravo show first launched in 2013 and now, seven years later, its back with a ninth season.

Captains Sean Meagher and Lee Rosbach are steering the ship around the Below Deck season 9 location. So, lets find out more about where the Below Deck cast will be based in 2021. The season 9 trailer suggests that there’s going to be a shedload of drama aboard the vessel, but, as always, the crew will manage to keep things afloat.

Bravo’s Below Deck is back

First Officer Eddie Lucas is leading the pack on Below Deck season 9. The first episode of the season sees Eddie introduce himself to new Captain Sean Meagher.

Episode 1 kicked off from October 25th, 2021 and the show airs Mondays at 9/8c.

Heather Chase is season 9s Chief Steward. Shes joined by Fraser Olender, Jessica Albert, Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsay and Wes O’Dell.

Below Deck season 9 location explored

Eddie Lucas used “wild, untouched, volcanic and exotic” as just some of the words used to describe the Below Deck season 9 location of St Kitts.

St Kitts is located in the Caribbean, and is the bigger of two islands that make up St Kitts and Nevis.

Its located in the Caribbean Sea and St Kitts has a population of 34,983.

Below Deck season 9 yacht

Five different yachts have been featured over the years on Below Deck. In 2021, the yacht featured on season 9 is a familiar boat – My Seanna.

My Seanna was featured in seasons 6 and 8 and now, the yacht is back for another season. The charter yacht is 56.39m long and it features a sundeck, sauna and gym as well as a helipad as per Yacht Charter Fleet.

The boat was made by Delta Marine and features accommodation for 12 guests. It has “6 suites comprising a master suite, one VIP cabin and four double cabins“.

