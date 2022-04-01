Ben Rathbun's arrest is as confusing as his 90 Day Fiancé relationship













90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days sees couples who found each other online travel across the world to meet in person to see whether their relationship can be taken to the next level. Usually, the couples want to get married as soon as possible and some of the 2022 cast members have gone on to become engaged, including Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo.

Some of the other 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days season 5 pairings haven’t had as much luck in the romance department, however, including Kim Menzies and Usman Umar, and Mahogany Roca and Benjamin Rathbun.

For Ben Rathbun, the past year has been one that has featured many ups and down, with his recent arrest certainly no highlight…

Ben Rathbun arrest explored

90 Day Fiancé star Ben Rathbun is a 52-year-old former pastor who hails from Fraser, Michigan. The last thing 90 Day Fiancé viewers might expect from father-of-four Ben is for him to be arrested. But, there’s a lot of detail behind Ben’s arrest, which makes things all the more complicated.

On March 15th 2022, TMZ updated its report to reveal Ben had been arrested in Michigan for a probation violation. Ben reportedly missed a probation hearing in February, leading a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Following a court hearing on March 21st, popular 90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates, as reported by TV Season & Spoilers, claimed Ben now has to carry out 15 days of community service and has been given 24 months’ probation.

What was Ben initially arrested for?

Given that Ben’s arrest was for probation violation, many 90 Day Fiancé fans want to know what he was arrested for initially.

Ben was arrested in September 2020 and, as he revealed during an exclusive interview with In Touch Weekly, he was charged with one count of OWAI (operating while ability impaired) and one count of driving while his licence was suspended/revoked/denied. Following the 2020 arrest, he was sentenced to 18 months’ probation in January 2021.

Explaining his OUI arrest in his interview with In Touch Weekly, Ben claimed he had been spiked by a homeless couple:

“I went to help a homeless couple living at a Red Roof Inn and, when they offered me a little plastic cup of wine, I stupidly accepted. When I left, I felt so tired I stopped at a hotel for the night and completely lost the next 24 hours. Apparently, they had spiked the drink.

“The next day, I attempted to drive home and hit the kerb, disabling my car. The police did a breathalyser and found no alcohol, but later they did a blood draw at the station and found flubromazolam in my system.”

90 Day Fiancé star lost his job

As a consequence of the arrests, Ben Rathbun lost his job. On March 28th, Ben’s workplace publicly announced the move. The company wrote on Facebook: “Effective immediately, Ben Rathbun is no longer an employee of the Michigan Lupus Foundation.”

Any 90 Day Fiancé viewers will know Ben often speaks about being an optimist and he’s not just talking about having faith when it comes to his relationship with Mahogany.

Ben told In Touch his firing would “serve to humble” him and “allow greater growth as a person”.

