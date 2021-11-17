









Dredging for gold in the sea is probably a hard enough task without having to argue with your family members while doing it. Bering Sea Gold’s Kelly family doesn’t seem to make life easy for themselves as they’ve been known to get into full-blown fights on the Discovery show in the past.

The Kelly are still on Bering Sea Hold in 2021 an drama often follows the gold mining crew of three. So, lt’s find out more about whether the Kelly’s had a death in their family.

Meet the Kelly family

Bering Sea Gold’s Kelly family is made up of patriarch Brad Kelly and his two sons Kris and Andy. Brad is the co-owner of Reaper Mining.

Kris, Andy and Brad are based in Nome, Alaska and the family is starring in the 14th season of the Discovery show.

Kris is the Captain and co-owner of the Reaper. However, the family often has on-screen disputes when it comes to their work methods and hierarchy.

Screenshot: The Kellys Don’t Fight… They Just Have An Unusual Way Of Debating.

Bering Sea Gold: Was there a death in the Kelly family?

Although rumours may circulate in 2021 that there was a death in the Kelly family, this doesn’t appear to be the case.

All three members of the family are still appearing on the Disocvery show in season 14.

The Kelly’s mother, Wendy, lives in Hawaii following her split from Brad. However, there’s nothing to suggest that she’s passed away.

As per Discovery, Brad and Wendy’s “conflict three decades in the making almost tore the operation apart” in previous seasons. So, she moved away from Nome and left the rest of the family to mine.

The Kelly family in 2021

The Kellys often find themselves at the bottom of the gold count, however, they’re hoping that they’ll get a strike of luck during the 2021 season.

Besides how they fare on the show, the family also runs its own clothing merchandise company for Reaper Dredging.

Hoodies cost between $40 and $50 on the family’s website, see their clothing brand here.

